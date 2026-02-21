Mother Nature had her way with NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Saturday in Atlanta. Due to inclement weather, the event was cancelled, and the starting grid has been set by points, not speed.

That means Daytona 500 champion Tyler Reddick is on the pole for Sunday’s Autotrader 400. Check out the full field below, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Jeff Gluck of The Athletic.

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Joey Logano

3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

4. Chase Elliott

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Zane Smith

7. Chris Buescher

8. Riley Herbst

9. Bubba Wallace

10. Josh Berry

11. Noah Gragson

12. Daniel Suarez

13. William Byron

14. Kyle Busch

15. Carson Hocevar

16. Kyle Larson

17. Ty Dillon

18. Cody Ware

19. AJ Allmendinger

20. Michael McDowell

21. Ross Chastain

22. Ryan Blaney

23. Erik Jones

24. John Hunter Nemechek

25. Ty Gibbs

26. Ryan Preece

27. Cole Custer

28. Shane van Gisbergen

29. Denny Hamlin

30. Austin Cindric

31. Connor Zilisch

32. Christopher Bell

33. Austin Dillon

34. Chase Briscoe

35. Todd Gilliland

36. Alex Bowman

37. BJ McLeod

38. JJ Yeley

When they take the green flag, Christopher Bell will be one of the favorites, after he won the spring race last season at the track. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott was victorious in the summer in 2025. Atlanta’s become one of the more unpredictable tracks on the schedule though, so we can throw away all of the history when heading to this venue.

Predictions are rolling in, but according to Kevin Harvick, the next winner might not be the obvious superspeedway favorite. On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the former Cup champion made his pick for the weekend, backing Kyle Larson to take the checkered flag in Georgia.

Harvick’s co-hosts went in different directions, with Kaitlyn Vincie selecting Joey Logano and Mamba Smith rolling with Austin Dillon, highlighting just how unpredictable the reconfigured Atlanta has become.

Hovering over all of it is the Daytona winner in Reddick, who could attempt to start the season two-for-two for 23XI Racing. That would be a heck of a beginning to the year.

All told, Atlanta rarely follows expectations, and that’s exactly why Harvick’s Larson pick carries some weight. Skill sometimes beats chaos when the final lap finally settles, and nobody has more of it in the Cup Series than the Elk Grove, California native.