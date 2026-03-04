NASCAR's Brad Moran addresses concerns with approval process amid Myatt Snider replacing Alex Bowman at COTA

Alex Bowman came down with an apparent illness in his No. 48 Chevrolet during this past Sunday’s race at COTA. He removed himself from the race with 25 laps to go and Hendrick Motorsports replaced him with Myatt Snider, a part-time driver who is the son of NBC Sports pit reporter Marty Snider.

On Sunday, Snider was serving as pit spotter for FOX Sports pit reporter Jamie Little. Suddenly, he was tasked with filling in for Bowman to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut, even though he hadn’t been approved to compete before the race.

Brad Moran, managing director for the Cup Series, said Wednesday that Snider was approved on the spot. Moran said that Snider’s February 2021 victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series would have earned him approval if Hendrick had asked prior.

“Myatt Snider has won a race in the Xfinity Series. … We approved him on the spot. There’s a process where they can get approved but if he went through it, he certainly would have been approved for a Cup road course,” Moran said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“We had no issues there but it was done kind of on the fly, which is what we’ve done in the past. You make sure everything’s safe, make sure he fits and, obviously, everything we need from a NASCAR licensing standpoint is covered for us to approve the change. Once we approve the change, the teams have an option to do it on pit road or in the garage area.”

Myatt Snider was approved for a road course; what if NASCAR was at an oval?

Snider stayed out of conflict and brought the No. 48 Chevrolet across the start-finish line 36th. Had NASCAR been at a traditional oval Sunday, it likely wouldn’t have came to be. NASCAR managing director of communications Mike Forde explained on “Hauler Talk.”

“If this was anywhere but COTA or Martinsville or maybe even Phoenix, he probably would not be qualified to run,” Forde said. “If this was Darlington or Homestead, certainly Daytona or Talladega, we would probably would have had to tell Hendrick Motorsports that they needed to find someone else.”

The stars aligned for Snider. To think, it might not have happened if he didn’t bring his helmet and fire suit with him to COTA.