NASCAR's Brad Moran entertained by superspeedway product amid fan outrage over fuel-saving, admits there's no 'easy fix'

Superspeedway races in the Next Gen era have become a game of who can save the most fuel and have the necessary track position to be there at the end. While the three-wide gridlock visual looks exciting on TV to casual fans, many within NASCAR‘s hardcore fanbase don’t exactly feel the same way.

Cup Series managing director Brad Moran has heard the complaints. He claims that NASCAR is listening. At the same time, there’s not an easy solution to combat fuel-saving strategy at superspeedways, he said Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“Yeah, sure,” Moran said, via Matt Weaver of Motorsport. “We have a lot of fan councils and we listen. We listen to the fans and the industry. But I don’t know when the last time you went 165 or whatever miles per hour, three-wide down the highway and it’s quite entertaining when they’re doing it. But we understand what folks are saying. It’s not an easy fix but we’ve had meeting with industry members and crew chiefs have told us this is a tool in their toolbox that they’ve learned over the years. This group is best at taking advantage of any situation and that’s how they win races.

“Telling them to stop that isn’t really going to work. It is on our radar and we’re certainly looking into it. But there isn’t really one thing that we can flip the switch and change it. This is being discussed within the industry.”

Does NASCAR have a fuel-saving problem at superspeedways?

The fuel-saving strategy deployed by many in the field involves running half throttle under green flag conditions. This is done as a way to burn as little fuel as possible, so that they can spend less time on pit road and gain valuable track position.

The amount of drag the Next Gen car has on superspeedways is an issue. Passing is difficult and those who attempt to get out of line immediately lose their momentum.

As a result, you get a third stage like the one seen in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, in which the amount of actual racing happening was minimal. While a strategy that undoubtedly works, some drivers in the garage have expressed their frustration with the amount of time they spend fuel saving at superspeedways. Ryan Blaney went as far to say, “it’s pretty bad,” and something that needs to be fixed. Mike Forde, NASCAR’s managing director of racing communications, echoed much of Moran’s points on “Hauler Talk.”

“Getting rid of that entirely is probably not going to happen, but that doesn’t mean that we’re not going to try and work at it,” Forde said. “It’s something on the docket. Fans wanted change in the playoffs, we did that. Fans wanted more horsepower, we did that.

“Fans wanted to change the [Charlotte] Roval to the oval, we did that. So, this is also on the list of fan feedback, so we’ll see. TBD and no real answers yet, but it’s something that’s on the list.”