NASCAR Championship Odds: Betting favorites see shakeup following Atlanta

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is two races complete and unquestionably, Tyler Reddick is the biggest winner thus far. Reddick took the checkered flag in the Daytona 500, and his encore was winning this past Sunday’s race at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta, sans a right-front fender.

Reddick, as a result, continues to climb up the championship odds list on BetMGM. There was a small shakeup in the odds after the Daytona 500, and it only got more significant coming out of Atlanta.

One notable name has moved inside the Top 10. But, at the top, the names remain the same.

1. Denny Hamlin (+375)

Hamlin, despite being involved in multiple wrecks and finishing outside the top 10 in both races to begin the season, keeps his spot as the top dog. Hamlin finished 13th at Atlanta, showing he had speed to contend until contact with Joey Logano set him back.

The 45-year-old is 27th in the points standings, but don’t expect him to stay there for too much longer.

2. Kyle Larson (+425)

Larson, like Hamlin, had trouble at Atlanta. His trouble was self-inflicted, coming down the racetrack on the final lap of Stage 2 and running across the nose of Shane van Gisbergen.

Larson posted his first DNF of the season. He’s down in 21st in the points standings, but the schedule should favor him once the calendar turns to March.

T3. Christopher Bell (+625)

Oh, what could have been for Bell. He stayed out of the chaos at Atlanta and was up front for the overtime restart. Carson Hocevar‘s aggressive move ended his Victory Lane hopes, and Bell now finds himself 31st in the points standings.

Bell, however, should be a factor at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) this Sunday. He won this race last season and will certainly face competition this season from van Gisbergen.

T3. William Byron (+625)

Byron, despite crashing and finishing 28th at Atlanta, managed to move up five spots in the points standings. He currently sits 13th, about as good as you could ask for after a rocky start to the season.

Byron is arguably Hendrick Motorsports’ consistent driver. While it hasn’t been an ideal start, nobody would be surprised to see him go on a run in the near future.

T3. Ryan Blaney (+625)

Blaney was surprisingly quiet in the Daytona 500. He was more noticeable at Atlanta, picking up a 10th-place finish.

Blaney has taken what’s there and done a solid job of accumulating points. The Team Penske driver is eighth in the points standings despite owning an average finish of 18.5 through two races.

6. Chase Elliott (+1000)

Elliott is doing exactly what you would expect under the revamped Chase format and that’s picking up points. He is third in the points standings after a P4 at Daytona and a P11 at Atlanta, his home racetrack.

Elliott looks to already be in a groove to begin the season based on his performances at the superspeedways. The real test begins now with COTA and the following week at Phoenix Raceway.

7. Chase Briscoe (+1100)

Briscoe’s championship odds took a slight step back from last week despite finishing runner-up to Reddick at Atlanta. He was, however, the biggest mover in the points standings.

Briscoe moved up 22 spots to now sit 15th. Briscoe’s No. 19 Toyota has been fast through two weeks and any talk of him being a one-hit wonder has gone away.

8. Tyler Reddick (+1400)

Reddick continues to move up in the odds. He started with +1800 odds in the offseason, only going up after back-to-back wins to begin the season.

Right now, Reddick is the car to beat. 23XI Racing might be the team to beat as a whole, with Bubba Wallace just behind him at the top of the points standings.

9. Joey Logano (+1800)

Logano came close to winning the Daytona 500 and he was fast again at Atlanta, as expected. His spin after contact with Hocevar ultimately took him out of contention, and he finished 18th.

Still, Logano is sixth in the points standings. Logano and the No. 22 team didn’t have race-winning speed much last season; they hope that changes in 2026.

T10. Connor Zilisch, Ross Chastain (+2500)

It’s a two-way tie between Trackhouse Racing teammates to round out the top 10. Zilisch actually opened the season with +2000 odds, just ahead of Chastain at +2500.

They’re now even with Zilisch, last in the points standings among the 36 chartered cars and Chastain coming off a third-place finish at Atlanta. All eyes will be on Zilisch at COTA. It could very well be the latest battle of Zilisch vs. van Gisbergen at a road course, a chance for the 19-year-old to get his first win in Cup.

Full 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds:

Bubba Wallace (+3500)

(+3500) Carson Hocevar (+4000)

(+4000) Ty Gibbs (+4000)

(+4000) Chris Buescher (+4000)

(+4000) Alex Bowman (+4000)

(+4000) Josh Berry (+6000)

(+6000) Brad Keselowski (+6000)

(+6000) Kyle Busch (+6000)

(+6000) Austin Cindric (+8000)

(+8000) Ryan Preece (+8000)

(+8000) Shane van Gisbergen (+12500)

(+12500) Austin Dillon (+20000)

(+20000) Erik Jones (+20000)

(+20000) Daniel Suárez (+25000)

(+25000) John Hunter Nemechek (+25000)

(+25000) Noah Gragson (+50000)

(+50000) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+50000)

(+50000) AJ Allmendinger (+50000)

(+50000) Cole Custer (+50000)

(+50000) Michael McDowell (+50000)

(+50000) Todd Gilliland (+50000)

(+50000) Ty Dillon (+50000)

(+50000) Zane Smith (+50000)

(+50000) Riley Herbst (+50000)

(+50000) Cody Ware (+50000)

