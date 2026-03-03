NASCAR Championship Odds: Betting favorites see shakeup following COTA

So far, the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season has been the Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing show. Reddick, after taking the checkered flag in this past Sunday’s race at COTA, became the first driver in NASCAR history to win the first three races of the season.

Reddick is shooting up the championship odds list on BetMGM. In fact, the fallout from COTA resulted in the biggest odds shift throughout the field.

The next three weeks should be revealing. The start of the season has seen a pair of superspeedway races and a road course. Traditional ovals are next up, with Phoenix, Las Vegas and Darlington serving as the next three events. The championship favorites — aside from Reddick — should show themselves over the next three weeks.

1. Denny Hamlin (+400)

The top spot continues to belong to Hamlin, who picked up his first top 10 of the season at COTA. It was his first top 10 at COTA, which he viewed as a win.

Hamlin should be strong at Phoenix, a track at which he finished second and sixth last season. At age 45, 2026 could be his final shot at winning his first Cup championship.

2. Kyle Larson (+450)

Larson is coming off a sixth-place finish at COTA, his first top 10 of the season. He’ll certainly be a favorite to win at Phoenix, the same place he won the 2025 title at this past November.

Larson is a two-time champion. Winning a third would place him among the all-time greats in NASCAR. You could argue he’s already there, but there’s plenty of time for him to add to his Hall of Fame resume.

T3. Christopher Bell (+550)

Bell surprisingly finds himself 24th in the points standings after three races. He did finish third at COTA, though he was no match for Reddick.

The upcoming schedule favors Bell. He won the spring race at Phoenix last season.

T3. William Byron (+550)

Byron is another driver who has yet to have a signature moment in 2026. He finished 12th at COTA and has yet to pick up a top 10.

He enters Phoenix 13th in points, well within striking distance of moving up the standings. Like the drivers above him in championship odds, expect Byron to make some noise in March.

T3. Ryan Blaney (+550)

Blaney had the fastest car in Stage 1 at COTA. He faded as the race went on, finishing eighth.

Still, Blaney has a pair of top 10s and sits fourth in the points standings. Unsurprisingly, he’s been the top-performing Ford thus far in 2026.

T6. Chase Elliott (+1000)

Elliott is doing exactly what he does best and that’s stacking top 10s. Elliott has qualified well and done an outstanding job of picking up points.

The 2020 Cup champion has been the top-performing driver outside of the 23XI duo of Reddick and Bubba Wallace. He sits third in the points standings.

T6. Tyler Reddick (+1000)

What else is there to say about Reddick? He’s had a historic start to the season after going winless in 2025.

The 2024 regular season champion has opened up a 70-point lead after three races. The key for Reddick from here on out is staying consistent. Do that, and he could very well be the top seed in the Chase.

8. Chase Briscoe (+1200)

Briscoe already finds himself in a hole. He finished 36th in the Daytona 500 and 37th at COTA after a mechanical issue took him out of contention.

Sandwiched in between those results was a P2 at Atlanta. Briscoe has shown to have plenty of speed and a turnaround could be near.

9. Joey Logano (+2200)

Logano was quiet at COTA, bringing home a 15th-place finish. He should perform better at the upcoming ovals, primarily Phoenix, where Team Penske has shown to be a threat.

Logano is right in the thick of it. He is sixth in the points standings.

T10. Connor Zilisch, Ross Chastain (+3000)

The Trackhouse Racing teammates are tied for the 10th spot in the championship odds list for the second consecutive week. Both had their moments at COTA.

Zilisch put down some of the fastest laps and finished 14th. If not for multiple incidents in Turn 1, which set him back, he might have been celebrating in Victory Lane. Chastain, meanwhile, won Stage 1. He was assessed a two-lap penalty for losing his right-rear wheel in Stage 3. He finished 35th and fell to 20th in the points standings.

Full 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds:

Bubba Wallace (+5000)

(+5000) Carson Hocevar (+5000)

(+5000) Chris Buescher (+5000)

(+5000) Alex Bowman (+5000)

(+5000) Kyle Busch (+6000)

(+6000) Josh Berry (+8000)

(+8000) Ty Gibbs (+8000)

(+8000) Brad Keselowski (+8000)

(+8000) Austin Cindric (+10000)

(+10000) Ryan Preece (+10000)

(+10000) Shane van Gisbergen (+15000)

(+15000) Austin Dillon (+25000)

(+25000) Daniel Suárez (+25000)

(+25000) Erik Jones (+35000)

(+35000) John Hunter Nemechek (+35000)

(+35000) Noah Gragson (+50000)

(+50000) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+50000)

(+50000) AJ Allmendinger (+50000)

(+50000) Michael McDowell (+50000)

(+50000) Zane Smith (+50000)

(+50000) Cole Custer (+100000)

(+100000) Todd Gilliland (+100000)

(+100000) Ty Dillon (+100000)

(+100000) Riley Herbst (+100000)

(+100000) Cody Ware (+100000)

