NASCAR Championship Odds: Betting favorites see shakeup following Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 is in the books, and the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is officially off and running. While the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway is currently off the radar, it won’t be too long before the championship contenders begin to reveal themselves.

Every race is important. Points are at a premium with the Chase format back in place in NASCAR. After 26 regular season races, the top 16 drivers in the points standings will advance to be a part of the 10-race Chase. Those 10 races will determine the 2026 champion.

BetMGM previously listed the championship odds heading into the Daytona 500. After Tyler Reddick‘s victory in the Great American Race, the odds have since shifted.

1. Denny Hamlin (+375)

Hamlin remains the betting favorite despite a disappointing run in the Daytona 500. The 45-year-old was caught up in the Lap 124 wreck, which collected 20 drivers.

Before the wreck, Hamlin showed his No. 11 Toyota had the speed to win. Expect that to remain as the season goes on.

2. Kyle Larson (+425)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Larson, the reigning champion, was another driver who couldn’t escape the “Big One” at Daytona. Still, he recovered to finish 15th.

Larson is a threat to win at every racetrack. With Hendrick Motorsports power behind him, there’s no question he will be a popular pick to win a third championship in NASCAR’s premier series.

3. William Byron (+575)

Byron battled through adversity to score a 12th-place finish at Daytona. While a step back after winning consecutive Daytona 500s in 2024 and 2025, it was a result Byron will gladly take.

Like Hamlin and Larson, Byron is one of the most consistent drivers in the sport. Undoubtedly, you can guarantee he will be a player for the championship.

4. Christopher Bell (+625)

Bell feels like someone who is on the right trajectory to win a championship. In the last four seasons, he’s finished third, fourth, fifth, and fifth in the points standings, respectively.

The upcoming tracks on the schedule — Atlanta, COTA, and Las Vegas — all play well to his strengths. Last season, he was the victor at all three.

5. Ryan Blaney (+625)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Blaney already has one championship on his resume, getting it done in 2023. When it comes to the Fords in the field, he’s the top dog.

If Blaney wants to win a second, avoiding DNFs will be key. Last season, he compiled eight DNFs, and it kept him from advancing to the Championship 4.

6. Chase Elliott (+1000)

Elliott came oh so close to becoming a Daytona 500 champion on Sunday. He had the lead coming off Turn 4 on the final lap, but he was unable to fend off Reddick.

It was heartbreak for Elliott, but a fourth-place finish is a great start to Elliott’s season. Elliott and the No. 9 team are as consistent as they come, opening last season with 23 straight top 20 finishes.

7. Chase Briscoe (+1000)

Briscoe had a banner year in NASCAR in 2025, winning three races and making it to the Championship 4. He led 884 laps, fourth-most among drivers.

The challenge will be replicating that success in his second season with Joe Gibbs Racing. He led 23 laps at Daytona before a Stage 2 wreck took him out of contention.

8. Tyler Reddick (+1600)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reddick received the biggest bump in odds coming out of Daytona, and rightfully so. He sits atop the points standings post Daytona, in which he snapped a 38-race winless streak.

Before Daytona, he was +1800 to win the championship. He’s now jumped up one spot.

9. Joey Logano (+1800)

Logano mastered the previous playoff format, winning three championships (2018, 2022, 2024). Now, he looks to win another, this time under the Chase format.

As expected, Logano was right in the mix at Daytona. He led nine laps and finished third.

10. Connor Zilisch (+2000)

Zilisch, just 19, arguably has the most hype behind him of any rookie since Jeff Gordon. He has a long way to go to come close to what Gordon accomplished in NASCAR, though the talent is undeniable.

Zilisch had a rough go in his Daytona 500 debut, finishing 33rd. There should be brighter days ahead in NASCAR for the Trackhouse Racing driver.

Full 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds:

Ross Chastain (+2500)

(+2500) Bubba Wallace (+3500)

(+3500) Carson Hocevar (+4000)

(+4000) Ty Gibbs (+4000)

(+4000) Chris Buescher (+4000)

(+4000) Alex Bowman (+4000)

(+4000) Josh Berry (+5000)

(+5000) Brad Keselowski (+6000)

(+6000) Kyle Busch (+6000)

(+6000) Austin Cindric (+8000)

(+8000) Ryan Preece (+8000)

(+8000) Shane van Gisbergen (+12500)

(+12500) Austin Dillon (+20000)

(+20000) Erik Jones (+20000)

(+20000) Daniel Suárez (+25000)

(+25000) John Hunter Nemechek (+25000)

(+25000) Noah Gragson (+50000)

(+50000) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+50000)

(+50000) AJ Allmendinger (+50000)

(+50000) Cole Custer (+50000)

(+50000) Michael McDowell (+50000)

(+50000) Todd Gilliland (+50000)

(+50000) Ty Dillon (+50000)

(+50000) Zane Smith (+50000)

(+50000) Riley Herbst (+50000)

(+50000) Cody Ware (+50000)

