NASCAR Championship Odds: Betting favorites see shakeup following Las Vegas

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is five races in, Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway being the first trip to a 1.5-mile oval.

Denny Hamlin continued the Toyota dominance to open the season, winning the 61st race of his career. With the win, Hamlin showed that at age 45, he remains as strong a championship contender as ever.

His win and the full results at Las Vegas also created a massive shakeup in BetMGM‘s latest championship odds. Movement there has been plenty, though Hamlin remains the top dog. Next up on the schedule is Darlington Raceway, which Hamlin believes will be full of chaos.

1. Denny Hamlin (+350)

After a slow start to the season by his standards, Hamlin is surging. He’s improved his finish in every race since finishing 31st in the Daytona 500.

Sunday at Las Vegas saw him lead a race-high 134 laps, showing himself to be the class of the field. Hamlin is up to fourth in the points standings with Darlington around the corner.

2. Kyle Larson (+450)

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Larson remains just tucked in behind Hamlin after a race that got away from him Sunday. Like Hamlin, Larson had a fast car and managed to lead some laps, 62 of them to be exact.

He faded late and finished seventh. Larson, the reigning champion, is quietly riding a 29-race winless streak, his longest drought since joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2021. Larson, with three consecutive finishes of seventh of better, sits seventh in the points standings.

T3. Christopher Bell (+500)

Bell had a car capable of winning at Las Vegas. He led 31 laps and finished fourth after starting on the pole.

The No. 20 team is one of the more consistent teams in the sport. That’s shown itself of late, with Bell compiling three consecutive finishes of fourth or better. Bell is right there, knocking on the door of Victory Lane. He is sixth in the points standings.

T3. William Byron (+500)

Joining Bell this week at +500 is Byron, who had by far his best run of the season at Las Vegas. Byron, who entered Sunday’s race having led just two laps, was out front for 26 at Las Vegas.

He finished third at Las Vegas, moving up to eighth in the points standings.

5. Ryan Blaney (+550)

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Blaney, just one week after his dominant showing at Phoenix Raceway, takes a slide here following Las Vegas. Team Penske, as a whole, was off the mark at Las Vegas.

Blaney finished 16th, one spot behind his teammate in Joey Logano. The Penske Fords have shown to be quite inconsistent at intermediate tracks, something to watch out for as the season goes on. Blaney is third in the points standings.

6. Chase Elliott (+1000)

Elliott is rising. After finishing runner-up to Hamlin at Las Vegas, he overtakes Tyler Reddick for the sixth spot in the odds list.

The Chase format favors Elliott, who even though he doesn’t lead many laps, finds himself in the top-10 more often than not. Elliott is fifth in the points standings, best among all Hendrick Motorsports drivers.

7. Tyler Reddick (+1100)

Reddick has come down to Earth. Yes, it was inevitable after becoming the first driver in history to win the first three races of a season.

That isn’t to say that Reddick hasn’t been strong at Phoenix and Las Vegas. He finished eighth in the desert and 13th in the Sin City. Reddick still owns a 61-point advantage above 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace for first in the standings.

8. Chase Briscoe (+1400)

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Finally, Briscoe had a day to be proud of. He entered Sunday’s race 33rd in the points standings and left 26th after picking up an eighth-place finish at Las Vegas.

He faces a long road ahead of him to get back into championship contention. Making up seven spots in one race is a start. He’ll be happy to see Darlington next on the schedule, as he’s won two of the last three races at “The Lady in Black.”

9. Joey Logano (+2500)

Logano holds steady in the ninth spot after a 15th-place finish at Las Vegas. The three-time champion hasn’t recorded a top-10 since finishing third in the Daytona 500.

He’s fell four spots in the points standings post-Las Vegas, now sitting in the 11th position.

10. Bubba Wallace (+4000)

Welcome to the top-10, Mr. Wallace. This is a driver and a team which turned a corner after last year’s Brickyard 400 win.

They’ve come into the 2026 season red hot, compiling four top 10s in five starts. The lone finish outside the top-10 was a P11 at COTA. Wallace is second in the standings, six points ahead of Blaney.

Full 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds:

Ross Chastain (+5000)

(+5000) Ty Gibbs (+5000)

(+5000) Chris Buescher (+5000)

(+5000) Ty Gibbs (+6000)

(+6000) Carson Hocevar (+10000)

(+10000) Kyle Busch (+10000)

(+10000) Connor Zilisch (+15000)

(+15000) Brad Keselowski (+15000)

(+15000) Ryan Preece (+15000)

(+15000) Josh Berry (+20000)

(+20000) Austin Cindric (+20000)

(+20000) Shane van Gisbergen (+25000)

(+25000) Alex Bowman (+35000)

(+35000) Austin Dillon (+50000)

(+50000) Noah Gragson (+50000)

(+50000) Daniel Suárez (+50000)

(+50000) Erik Jones (+50000)

(+50000) Michael McDowell (+50000)

(+50000) John Hunter Nemechek (+50000)

(+50000) Zane Smith (+50000)

(+50000) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+100000)

(+100000) AJ Allmendinger (+100000)

(+100000) Todd Gilliland (+100000)

(+100000) Cole Custer (+200000)

(+200000) Ty Dillon (+200000)

(+200000) Riley Herbst (+200000)

(+200000) Cody Ware (+200000)

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