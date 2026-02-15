Chase Elliott breaks down heartbreaking Daytona 500 finish, wreck coming to the line

The finish at the Daytona 500 on Sunday was intense, with multiple drivers wrecking across the finish line as Tyler Reddick took home the win. Chase Elliott was one of the drivers who hit the wall hard just before the start/finish line.

He was caught by Riley Herbst, who slammed into his back bumper after losing control of the No. 35 car and bouncing off the wall. Elliott wasn’t happy after the race.

“I just felt like I was going to get crashed if I had tried to throw another move on him,” Elliott said of his chase with Reddick, per Toby Christie. “I feel like the best play for me was to try and re-rack and try to get one last shove to the line. But it was the 35, and he wasn’t going to push me, so… then he winds up crashing himself, not pushing me, which then in turn crashed me anyway.

“Maybe I should have just turned left, wrecked the first time.”

Chase Elliott did not do that, though, opting to race it out cleanly. He certainly had his chances to win.

After getting a huge run off a push from Zane Smith, Elliott took the lead into the final stretch. But Reddick was flying and made an excellent pass to the inside. Elliott was gunning him down trying to catch him when Herbst got into him.

That said, Chase Elliott could feel things slipping away after getting such a huge run. That was trouble.

“We got way out there and I knew that probably wasn’t going to be good,” he said, according to TSJ Sports’ Noah Lewis. “At some point there was going to be a momentum shift. You just hope that things kind of get busy and another run doesn’t come along, and unfortunately it did.

“Yeah, I just felt like Tyler was coming so quick. I kind of blocked one direction and he went the other way. Felt like if I had tried to throw another one I would have been spun out, wall or the inside. At that point nobody’s lifting, and I totally get that. Just obviously sucks to be that close there in the closing lap and have the lead off four and come up short. But I think the momentum had just shifted the other direction and it was just all defense and being on defense in the last lap is tough.”

Chase Elliott was circumspect after the finish. He sat on the outside of his car, up against the wall near the grandstands for several moments.

He knew just how close the win was. He could taste it.

“Yeah, I mean I’m not the type of person that ever like lets myself get there in the first place, so I knew it wasn’t over,” he said. “At the end of the day, that’s part of this style of racing. I knew we were racing back to the line. They seemed pretty keen on wanting us to race back to the line or they would have thrown the caution a long time before that.

“I felt like we were coming back to the line and I had the sensation that the momentum had shifted back the other way. At that point it was going to be tough sledding. And unfortunately it was.”