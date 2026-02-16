NASCAR Chase Standings, Cup Points updated after 2026 Daytona 500

NASCAR has updated the Chase standings and Cup points after the drivers competed in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. This was the first race of the 2026 season, meaning 35 races are remaining before fans find out who will be the Cup Series champion.

Tyler Reddick won the race, and he now has a leg up on the competition for the title. But as it was mentioned earlier, the drivers have a long season ahead of them, and a lot will happen between now and the beginning of November. Here’s a look at the NASCAR Chase standings and updated Cup Points after the first week.

First NASCAR Chase standings of the 2026 Cup Series season

With Reddick winning the first race of the 2026 Cup Series season, he has an early lead on the Cup Series title. NASCAR changed its championship format this year with the return of The Chase. This means that wins will not guarantee a driver a spot in the postseason.

Joey Logano, a three-time Cup Series champion, is behind Reddick for the top spot. He is followed by Chase Elliott, Zane Smith, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Rank Driver Wins Chase Points 1 Tyler Reddick 1 +32 2 Joey Logano 0 +20 3 Chase Elliott 0 +17 4 Zane Smith 0 +15 5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0 +13 6 Brad Keselowski 0 +13 7 Chris Buescher 0 +13 8 Bubba Wallace 0 +11 9 Carson Hocevar 0 +10 10 Ryan Blaney 0 +10 11 Riley Herbst 0 +10 12 Danel Suarez 0 +9 13 Josh Berry 0 +7 14 Kyle Busch 0 +3 15 Kyle Larson 0 +3 16 Noah Gragson 0 +1 17 Michael McDowell 0 -1 18 William Byron 0 -2 19 John Hunter Nemechek 0 -2 20 Ty Dillon 0 -4

Tyler Reddick is the Cup points leader after the Daytona 500

Reddick earned 58 points for his performance at the Daytona 500. After the race, the 30-year-old shared his reaction to winning NASCAR’s biggest race of the year.

“Just speechless. I didn’t know if I’d ever win this race,” he said. “It’s surreal, honestly. Honestly, the best part is my son asked before this race, Are you finally going to win this race? Something about today just felt right.”