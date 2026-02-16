Skip to main content
Join Now
NASCAR Logo

NASCAR Chase Standings, Cup Points updated after 2026 Daytona 500

Brian Jones Profile Picby: Brian Jones2 hours agobrianjones_93

NASCAR has updated the Chase standings and Cup points after the drivers competed in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. This was the first race of the 2026 season, meaning 35 races are remaining before fans find out who will be the Cup Series champion.

Tyler Reddick won the race, and he now has a leg up on the competition for the title. But as it was mentioned earlier, the drivers have a long season ahead of them, and a lot will happen between now and the beginning of November. Here’s a look at the NASCAR Chase standings and updated Cup Points after the first week.

First NASCAR Chase standings of the 2026 Cup Series season

With Reddick winning the first race of the 2026 Cup Series season, he has an early lead on the Cup Series title. NASCAR changed its championship format this year with the return of The Chase. This means that wins will not guarantee a driver a spot in the postseason.

Joey Logano, a three-time Cup Series champion, is behind Reddick for the top spot. He is followed by Chase Elliott, Zane Smith, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Rank Driver Wins Chase Points
1Tyler Reddick1+32
2Joey Logano0+20
3Chase Elliott0+17
4Zane Smith0+15
5Ricky Stenhouse Jr.0+13
6Brad Keselowski0+13
7Chris Buescher 0+13
8Bubba Wallace0+11
9Carson Hocevar0+10
10Ryan Blaney0+10
11Riley Herbst 0+10
12Danel Suarez 0+9
13Josh Berry0+7
14Kyle Busch0+3
15Kyle Larson0+3
16Noah Gragson0+1
17Michael McDowell 0-1
18William Byron 0-2
19John Hunter Nemechek0-2
20Ty Dillon0-4

Tyler Reddick is the Cup points leader after the Daytona 500

Reddick earned 58 points for his performance at the Daytona 500. After the race, the 30-year-old shared his reaction to winning NASCAR’s biggest race of the year.

“Just speechless. I didn’t know if I’d ever win this race,” he said. “It’s surreal, honestly. Honestly, the best part is my son asked before this race, Are you finally going to win this race? Something about today just felt right.”

Rank Driver Points Leader
1Tyler Reddick 580
2Joey Logano46-12
3Chase Elliott43-15
4Zane Smith 41-17
5Ricky Stenhouse Jr.39-19
6Brad Keselowski39-19
7Chris Buescher39-19
8Bubba Wallace37-21
9Carson Hocevar36-22
10Ryan Blaney36-22
11Riley Herbst35-23
12Daniel Suarez 35-23
13Josh Berry33-25
14Kyle Busch29-29
15Kyle Larson 29-29
16Noah Gragson27-31
17Michael McDowell26-32
18William Byron25-33
19John Hunter Nemecheck25-33
20Ty Dillon23-35
21Cody Ware20-38
22AJ Allmendinger18-40
23Ross Chastain17-41
24Ryan Preece17-41
25Erik Jones16-42
26Ty Gibbs 16-42
27Cole Custer13-45
28Shaen van Gisbergen13-45
29Austin Cindric13-45
30Casey Mears 9-49