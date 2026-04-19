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NASCAR Chase standings, Cup points updated after AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

FaceProfileby: Thomas Goldkamp52 minutes ago

The NASCAR Chase standings and Cup Series points have been updated after the AdventHealth 400 took place at Kansas Speedway. Below are the full results.

Tyler Reddick won the race, which led to a few changes in the standings. Here’s a look at the updated standings and Cup points after the ninth Cup Series race of the 2026 season.

Tyler Reddick extends lead in NASCAR Chase standings after Kansas win

It was a remarkable finish at Kansas, one that required overtime to settle it after a late Cody Ware spin. Reddick was battling Denny Hamlin for the lead before the caution, and the two duked it out on the overtime restart.

Kyle Larson actually took the lead at the white flag, but Reddick got a huge run to the bottom of the track and took it back. He then held on for the win, his fifth of the young NASCAR season.

RankDriverWinsChase Points
1Tyler Reddick5+260
2Denny Hamlin1+155
3Ryan Blaney1+140
4Ty Gibbs1+122
5Kyle Larson0+117
6Chase Elliott1+108
7William Byron0+78
8Bubba Wallace0+78
9Brad Keselowski0+67
10Christopher Bell0+64
11Chris Buescher0+62
12Carson Hocevar0+40
13Ryan Preece0+38
14Joey Logano0+28
15Chase Briscoe0+17
16Daniel Suarez0+13
17Austin Cindric0-13
18Shane van Gisbergen0-32
19Michael McDowell0-36
20Ross Chastain0-46

Six drivers have at least 300 NASCAR Cup points

At this point in the season the number of NASCAR drivers who have reached the 300-point mark in the Cup Series standings has doubled from a week ago. Three more have reached the mark after Kansas, bringing the total to six.

Of course, everyone’s still looking up at Tyler Reddick in the standings. Following his win, his lead is back out to more than 100 points, with a 105-point margin between him and Denny Hamlin.

RankDriverCup PointsLeader
1Tyler Reddick4570
2Denny Hamlin352-105
3Ryan Blaney337-120
4Ty Gibbs319-138
5Kyle Larson314-143
6Chase Elliott305-152
7William Byron275-182
8Bubba Wallace275-182
9Brad Keselowski264-193
10Christopher Bell261-196
11Chris Buescher259-198
12Carson Hocevar237-220
13Ryan Preece235-222
14Joey Logano225-232
15Chase Briscoe214-243
16Daniel Suarez210-247
17Austin Cindric197-260
18Shane van Gisbergen178-279
19Michael McDowell174-283
20Ross Chastain164-293
21AJ Allmendinger162-295
22Zane Smith149-308
23Todd Gilliland147-310
24Erik Jones147-310
25Austin Dillon145-312
26Josh Berry138-319
27Kyle Busch133-324
28Riley Herbst132-325
29John Hunter Nemechek126-331
30Ricky Stenhouse Jr.123-334