NASCAR Chase standings, Cup points updated after AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Chase standings and Cup Series points have been updated after the AdventHealth 400 took place at Kansas Speedway. Below are the full results.

Tyler Reddick won the race, which led to a few changes in the standings. Here’s a look at the updated standings and Cup points after the ninth Cup Series race of the 2026 season.

Tyler Reddick extends lead in NASCAR Chase standings after Kansas win

It was a remarkable finish at Kansas, one that required overtime to settle it after a late Cody Ware spin. Reddick was battling Denny Hamlin for the lead before the caution, and the two duked it out on the overtime restart.

Kyle Larson actually took the lead at the white flag, but Reddick got a huge run to the bottom of the track and took it back. He then held on for the win, his fifth of the young NASCAR season.

Rank Driver Wins Chase Points 1 Tyler Reddick 5 +260 2 Denny Hamlin 1 +155 3 Ryan Blaney 1 +140 4 Ty Gibbs 1 +122 5 Kyle Larson 0 +117 6 Chase Elliott 1 +108 7 William Byron 0 +78 8 Bubba Wallace 0 +78 9 Brad Keselowski 0 +67 10 Christopher Bell 0 +64 11 Chris Buescher 0 +62 12 Carson Hocevar 0 +40 13 Ryan Preece 0 +38 14 Joey Logano 0 +28 15 Chase Briscoe 0 +17 16 Daniel Suarez 0 +13 17 Austin Cindric 0 -13 18 Shane van Gisbergen 0 -32 19 Michael McDowell 0 -36 20 Ross Chastain 0 -46

Six drivers have at least 300 NASCAR Cup points

At this point in the season the number of NASCAR drivers who have reached the 300-point mark in the Cup Series standings has doubled from a week ago. Three more have reached the mark after Kansas, bringing the total to six.

Of course, everyone’s still looking up at Tyler Reddick in the standings. Following his win, his lead is back out to more than 100 points, with a 105-point margin between him and Denny Hamlin.