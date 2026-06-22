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NASCAR Chase standings, Cup points updated after Anduril 250 at San Diego Street Course

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Brian Jones@brianjones_93
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NASCAR standings San Diego
Jun 21, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Trackhouse Racing driver Connor Zilisch (88) during the Anduril 250 at San Diego Street Course. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

NASCAR has updated its Chase standings and Cup points after the Anduril 250 at the San Diego Street Course. This was the 17th race of the regular season, meaning that only nine races remain before the 10-race Chase begins in September.

Corey Heim won the race, and it has led to some interesting changes in the standings. Here’s a look at which drivers are in the running to compete in the Chase.

RankDriverWinsChase points
1Tyler Reddick5+354
2Denny Hamlin4+346
3Ryan Blaney1+221
4Kyle Larson0+174
5Ty Gibbs1+173
6Chase Elliott2+172
7Chris Buescher0+138
8Daniel Suárez1+116
9Carson Hocevar1+114
10Chase Briscoe0+69
11Bubba Wallace0+67
12Christopher Bell0+60
13William Byron0+59
14Erik Jones0+10
15Austin Cindric0+8
16Ryan Preece0+5
17Shane van Gisbergen1-5
18Joey Logano0-10
19Brad Keselowski0-13
20AJ Allmendinger0-21

Denny Hamlin catching up to Tyler Reddick in the NASCAR standings

Hamlin is now just eight points behind Tyler Reddick in the NASCAR Chase standings. He has accomplished a lot in his career, but winning a regular season championship would be a first if he continues to be consistent for the final races.

RankDriverCup pointsLeader
1Tyler Reddick7160
2Denny Hamlin708-8
3Ryan Blaney583-133
4Kyle Larson536-180
5Ty Gibbs535-181
6Chase Elliott534-182
7Chris Busescher500-216
8Daniel Suárez478-238
9Carson Hocevar476-240
10Chase Briscoe431-285
11Bubba Wallace429-287
12Christopher Bell422-294
13William Byron421-295
14Erik Jones372-344
15Austin Cindric370-346
16Ryan Preece367-349
17Shane van Gisbergen362-354
18Joey Logano357-359
19Brad Keselowski354-362
20AJ Allmendinger346-370
21Michael McDowell333-383
22Ross Chastain327-389
23Zane Smith316-400
24Riley Herbst309-407
25Todd Gilliland306-410
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr.303-413
27John Hunter Nemechek298-418
28Austin Dillon270-446
29Noah Gragson216-500
30Josh Berry208-508

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