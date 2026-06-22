NASCAR Chase standings, Cup points updated after Anduril 250 at San Diego Street Course

NASCAR has updated its Chase standings and Cup points after the Anduril 250 at the San Diego Street Course. This was the 17th race of the regular season, meaning that only nine races remain before the 10-race Chase begins in September.

Corey Heim won the race, and it has led to some interesting changes in the standings. Here’s a look at which drivers are in the running to compete in the Chase.

Rank Driver Wins Chase points 1 Tyler Reddick 5 +354 2 Denny Hamlin 4 +346 3 Ryan Blaney 1 +221 4 Kyle Larson 0 +174 5 Ty Gibbs 1 +173 6 Chase Elliott 2 +172 7 Chris Buescher 0 +138 8 Daniel Suárez 1 +116 9 Carson Hocevar 1 +114 10 Chase Briscoe 0 +69 11 Bubba Wallace 0 +67 12 Christopher Bell 0 +60 13 William Byron 0 +59 14 Erik Jones 0 +10 15 Austin Cindric 0 +8 16 Ryan Preece 0 +5 17 Shane van Gisbergen 1 -5 18 Joey Logano 0 -10 19 Brad Keselowski 0 -13 20 AJ Allmendinger 0 -21

Denny Hamlin catching up to Tyler Reddick in the NASCAR standings

Hamlin is now just eight points behind Tyler Reddick in the NASCAR Chase standings. He has accomplished a lot in his career, but winning a regular season championship would be a first if he continues to be consistent for the final races.