NASCAR Chase standings, Cup points updated after Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR has updated its Chase standings and Cup points after the 2026 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This was the first time the drivers competed since Kyle Busch’s death.

Daniel Suárez won the race, leading to major shifts in the standings. Here’s a look at which drivers are in the hunt to compete for the 10-race Chase later this year.

Daniel Suárez climbs the NASCAR Chase standings after the Coca-Cola 600

With Suárez winning on Sunday, he is now in 10th place in the Chase standings. A spot in the Chase would be big for him since this is his first year with Spire Motorsports.

While Suárez is rising in the standings, Bubba Wallace has slipped after finishing outside the top 20 for the second consecutive week. He has plenty of time to turn things around, and the good news is Nashville is next, a track where he finished sixth last year.

Rank Driver Wins Chase Points 1 Tyler Reddick 5 +332 2 Denny Hamlin 1 +210 3 Ryan Blaney 1 +158 4 Ty Gibbs 1 +137 5 Chase Elliott 2 +135 6 Kyle Larson 0 +98 7 Chris Buescher 0 +97 8 Christopher Bell 0 +73 9 Carson Hocevar 1 +68 10 Daniel Suárez 1 +62 11 Brad Keselowski 0 +55 12 William Byron 0 +49 13 Bubba Wallace 0 +40 14 Shane van Gisbergen 0 +28 15 Chase Briscoe 0 +16 16 Ryan Preece 0 +15 17 Austin Cindric 0 -15 18 Joey Logano 0 -29 19 AJ Allmendiger 0 -49 20 Michael McDowell 0 -55

Tyler Reddick is still dominating in Cup points

Tyler Reddick continues to lead in Cup points by a large margin. After winning at Kansas on April 19, Reddick has finished in the top five in three of his last four races.

Denny Hamlin is in second place and 52 points ahead of Ryan Blaney, who’s in third. Reddick could likely be facing his 23XI Racing boss for a Cup Series title.