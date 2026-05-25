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NASCAR Chase standings, Cup points updated after Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Brian Jones Profile Picby: Brian Jones1 hour agobrianjones_93

NASCAR has updated its Chase standings and Cup points after the 2026 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This was the first time the drivers competed since Kyle Busch’s death.

Daniel Suárez won the race, leading to major shifts in the standings. Here’s a look at which drivers are in the hunt to compete for the 10-race Chase later this year.

Daniel Suárez climbs the NASCAR Chase standings after the Coca-Cola 600

With Suárez winning on Sunday, he is now in 10th place in the Chase standings. A spot in the Chase would be big for him since this is his first year with Spire Motorsports.

While Suárez is rising in the standings, Bubba Wallace has slipped after finishing outside the top 20 for the second consecutive week. He has plenty of time to turn things around, and the good news is Nashville is next, a track where he finished sixth last year.

Rank DriverWins Chase Points
1Tyler Reddick 5+332
2Denny Hamlin1+210
3Ryan Blaney 1+158
4Ty Gibbs 1+137
5Chase Elliott 2+135
6Kyle Larson0+98
7Chris Buescher 0+97
8Christopher Bell0+73
9Carson Hocevar1+68
10Daniel Suárez 1+62
11Brad Keselowski 0+55
12William Byron 0+49
13Bubba Wallace0+40
14Shane van Gisbergen 0+28
15Chase Briscoe0+16
16Ryan Preece 0+15
17Austin Cindric 0-15
18Joey Logano 0-29
19AJ Allmendiger 0-49
20Michael McDowell 0-55

Tyler Reddick is still dominating in Cup points

Tyler Reddick continues to lead in Cup points by a large margin. After winning at Kansas on April 19, Reddick has finished in the top five in three of his last four races.

Denny Hamlin is in second place and 52 points ahead of Ryan Blaney, who’s in third. Reddick could likely be facing his 23XI Racing boss for a Cup Series title.

RankDriver PointsLeader
1Tyler Reddick 6200
2Denny Hamlin 498-122
3Ryan Blaney 446-174
4Ty Gibbs 425-195
5Chase Elliott423-197
6Kyle Larson386-234
7Chris Buescher 385-235
8Christopher Bell361-259
9Carson Hovecar 356-264
10Daniel Suárez 350-270
11Brad Keselowski343-277
12William Byron 337-283
13Bubba Wallace328-292
14Shane van Gisbergen 316-304
15Chase Briscoe304-316
16Ryan Preece 303-317
17Austin Cindric 288-332
18Joey Logano274-346
19AJ Allmendiger254-366
20Michael McDowell248-372
21Zane Smith244-376
22Erik Jones244-376
23Ross Chastain238-382
24Austin Dillon225-395
25Todd Gilliland 223-397
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr.222-398
27Kyle Busch 217-403
28Riley Herbst202-418
29John Hunter Nemechek 200-420
30Noah Gragson181-439