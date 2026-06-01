NASCAR Chase standings, Cup points updated after Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR has updated its Chase standings and Cup points after the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. This was the 14th points race of the season, and 12 races remain before the 10-race Chase begins in September.

Denny Hamlin won the race, and it’s his second victory of the year. Here’s a look at the updated standings and Cup points after Nashville.

Rank Driver Wins Chase Points 1 Tyler Reddick 5 +351 2 Denny Hamlin 2 +254 3 Ryan Blaney 1 +177 4 Chase Elliott 1 +156 5 Ty Gibbs 2 +143 6 Kyle Larson 0 +103 7 Christopher Bell 0 +93 8 Chris Buescher 0 +87 9 Carson Hocevar 1 +77 10 Daniel Suárez 1 +72 11 William Byron 0 +46 12 Brad Keselowski 0 +41 13 Shane van Gisbergen 0 +40 14 Chase Briscoe 0 +37 15 Bubba Wallace 0 +32 16 Austin Cindric 0 +2 17 Ryan Preece 0 -2 18 Joey Logano 0 -9 19 Michael McDowell 0 -31 20 Zane Smith 0 -34

Tyler Reddick is still dominating in Cup points

Tyler Reddick continues to lead in Cup points by a large margin. After winning at Kansas on April 19, Reddick has continued his strong run.

Denny Hamlin is in second place and the only driver within 100 points of the lead. He got his second win of the season on Sunday.