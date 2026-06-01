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NASCAR Chase standings, Cup points updated after Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Brian Jones Profile Picby: Brian Jones2 hours agobrianjones_93

NASCAR has updated its Chase standings and Cup points after the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. This was the 14th points race of the season, and 12 races remain before the 10-race Chase begins in September.

Denny Hamlin won the race, and it’s his second victory of the year. Here’s a look at the updated standings and Cup points after Nashville.

RankDriverWinsChase Points
1Tyler Reddick5+351
2Denny Hamlin2+254
3Ryan Blaney1+177
4Chase Elliott1+156
5Ty Gibbs2+143
6Kyle Larson0+103
7Christopher Bell0+93
8Chris Buescher0+87
9Carson Hocevar1+77
10Daniel Suárez1+72
11William Byron0+46
12Brad Keselowski0+41
13Shane van Gisbergen0+40
14Chase Briscoe0+37
15Bubba Wallace0+32
16Austin Cindric0+2
17Ryan Preece0-2
18Joey Logano0-9
19Michael McDowell0-31
20Zane Smith0-34

Tyler Reddick is still dominating in Cup points

Tyler Reddick continues to lead in Cup points by a large margin. After winning at Kansas on April 19, Reddick has continued his strong run.

Denny Hamlin is in second place and the only driver within 100 points of the lead. He got his second win of the season on Sunday.

RankDriverPointsLeader
1Tyler Reddick6570
2Denny Hamlin560-97
3Ryan Blaney483-174
4Chase Elliott462-195
5Ty Gibbs449-208
6Kyle Larson409-248
7Christopher Bell399-258
8Chris Buescher393-264
9Carson Hovecar383-274
10Daniel Suárez378-279
11William Byron352-305
12Brad Keselowski347-310
13Shane van Gisbergen346-311
14Chase Briscoe343-314
15Bubba Wallace338-319
16Austin Cindric306-351
17Ryan Preece304-353
18Joey Logano297-360
19Michael McDowell275-382
20Zane Smith272-385
21Erik Jones270-387
22AJ Allmendinger266-391
23Ricky Stenhouse Jr.263-394
24Austin Dillon244-413
25Todd Gilliland240-417
26Ross Chastain239-418
27Riley Herbst224-433
28John Hunter Nemechek213-444
29Noah Gragson202-455
30Ty Dillon177-480