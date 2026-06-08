NASCAR Chase standings, Cup points updated after FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway
NASCAR has updated its Chase standings and Cup points after the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. A full look at where the drivers stand is below.
Denny Hamlin won the 15th Cup Series race of the season, and 11 races remain before the Chase begins in August. Here’s a look at the Chase standings and Cup points after the Michigan race.
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|Rank
|Driver
|Wins
|Chase points
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|5
|+340
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|3
|+289
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|1
|+183
|4
|Chase Elliott
|2
|+153
|5
|Ty Gibbs
|1
|+141
|6
|Kyle Larson
|0
|+124
|7
|Carson Hocevar
|1
|+99
|8
|Chris Buescher
|0
|+95
|9
|Daniel Suárez
|1
|+89
|10
|Christopher Bell
|0
|+81
|11
|Bubba Wallace
|0
|+49
|12
|William Byron
|0
|+48
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|0
|+41
|14
|Shane van Gisbergen
|1
|+26
|15
|Brad Keselowski
|0
|+21
|16
|Austin Cindric
|0
|+3
|17
|Joey Logano
|0
|-3
|18
|Erik Jones
|0
|-18
|19
|Ryan Preece
|0
|-19
|20
|Michael McDowell
|0
|-46
Denny Hamlin gaining ground on Tyler Reddick after the NASCAR Michigan win
With Tyler Reddick not finishing the Michigan race because of a wreck, Hamlin is now only 51 points behind him for the lead in the Chase standings. Last week, Hamlin was behind by close to 100 points, but his consistency over the last couple of weeks gives him a chance to catch Reddick and win his first regular season title.
Another driver that has moved up the standings is Bubba Wallace. After some tough luck in the last few weeks, Wallace finished third in Sunday’s race and has moved from 15th to 11th.
|Rank
|Driver
|Cup points
|Leader
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|669
|0
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|618
|-51
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|512
|-157
|4
|Chase Elliott
|482
|-187
|5
|Ty Gibbs
|470
|-199
|6
|Kyle Larson
|453
|-216
|7
|Carson Hocevar
|428
|-241
|8
|Chris Buescher
|424
|-245
|9
|Daniel Suárez
|418
|-251
|10
|Christopher Bell
|410
|-259
|11
|Bubba Wallace
|378
|-291
|12
|William Byron
|377
|-292
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|370
|-299
|14
|Shane van Gisbergen
|355
|-314
|15
|Brad Keselowski
|350
|-319
|16
|Austin Cindric
|332
|-337
|17
|Joey Logano
|329
|-340
|18
|Erik Jones
|314
|-355
|19
|Ryan Preece
|313
|-356
|20
|Michael McDowell
|286
|-383
|21
|AJ Allmendinger
|286
|-323
|22
|Zane Smith
|282
|-387
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|271
|-398
|24
|Ross Chastain
|260
|-409
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|255
|-414
|26
|Riley Herbst
|250
|-419
|27
|Austin Dillon
|245
|-424
|28
|John Hunter Nemechek
|236
|-433
|29
|Noah Gragson
|212
|-457
|30
|Josh Berry
|196
|-473