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NASCAR Chase standings, Cup points updated after FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Brian Jones Profile Picby: Brian Jones1 hour agobrianjones_93

NASCAR has updated its Chase standings and Cup points after the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. A full look at where the drivers stand is below.

Denny Hamlin won the 15th Cup Series race of the season, and 11 races remain before the Chase begins in August. Here’s a look at the Chase standings and Cup points after the Michigan race.

Rank DriverWinsChase points
1Tyler Reddick 5+340
2Denny Hamlin 3+289
3Ryan Blaney 1+183
4Chase Elliott 2+153
5Ty Gibbs 1+141
6Kyle Larson0+124
7Carson Hocevar1+99
8Chris Buescher 0+95
9Daniel Suárez1+89
10Christopher Bell0+81
11Bubba Wallace0+49
12William Byron0+48
13Chase Briscoe 0+41
14Shane van Gisbergen 1+26
15Brad Keselowski 0+21
16Austin Cindric 0+3
17Joey Logano 0-3
18Erik Jones0-18
19Ryan Preece0-19
20Michael McDowell 0-46

Denny Hamlin gaining ground on Tyler Reddick after the NASCAR Michigan win

With Tyler Reddick not finishing the Michigan race because of a wreck, Hamlin is now only 51 points behind him for the lead in the Chase standings. Last week, Hamlin was behind by close to 100 points, but his consistency over the last couple of weeks gives him a chance to catch Reddick and win his first regular season title.

Another driver that has moved up the standings is Bubba Wallace. After some tough luck in the last few weeks, Wallace finished third in Sunday’s race and has moved from 15th to 11th.

Rank Driver Cup points Leader
1Tyler Reddick 6690
2Denny Hamlin 618-51
3Ryan Blaney 512-157
4Chase Elliott 482-187
5Ty Gibbs 470-199
6Kyle Larson 453-216
7Carson Hocevar 428-241
8Chris Buescher 424-245
9Daniel Suárez 418-251
10Christopher Bell 410-259
11Bubba Wallace378-291
12William Byron377-292
13Chase Briscoe 370-299
14Shane van Gisbergen 355-314
15Brad Keselowski 350-319
16Austin Cindric 332-337
17Joey Logano329-340
18Erik Jones 314-355
19Ryan Preece 313-356
20Michael McDowell 286-383
21AJ Allmendinger 286-323
22Zane Smith 282-387
23Ricky Stenhouse Jr.271-398
24Ross Chastain260-409
25Todd Gilliland 255-414
26Riley Herbst 250-419
27Austin Dillon245-424
28John Hunter Nemechek 236-433
29Noah Gragson212-457
30Josh Berry 196-473