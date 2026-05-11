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NASCAR Chase standings, Cup points updated after Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

FaceProfileby: Thomas Goldkamp21 minutes ago

NASCAR has updated its Chase standings and Cup points after Shane van Gisbergen won the Go Bowling at The Glen race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. Below are the full results.

There are now 14 races remaining before the 10-race Chase begins in September. Here’s a look at the standings and Cup points after the race at Watkins Glen.

Shane van Gisbergen moves about Chase cut line

With his win on Sunday, Shane van Gisbergen moved himself above the current cut line in the Chase standings. He still has plenty of work to do to keep himself there, but it’s a huge surge after he was 27 points below the cut line last week.

Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe fell below the cut line and Joey Logano and Ross Chastain sit right behind him. Those three, often considered some of the best drivers in the sport, have some serious work left to do.

RankDriverWinsChase Points
1Tyler Reddick5+290
2Denny Hamlin1+161
3Chase Elliott2+145
4Ryan Blaney1+128
5Chris Buescher0+98
6Ty Gibbs1+95
7Carson Hocevar1+65
8Kyle Larson0+55
9Brad Keselowski0+41
10Bubba Wallace0+36
11Christopher Bell0+34
12William Byron0+32
13Ryan Preece0+19
14Daniel Suarez0+18
15Austin Cindric0+10
16Shane van Gisbergen1+6
17Chase Briscoe0-6
18Joey Logano0-38
19Ross Chastain0-47
20AJ Allmendinger0-48

Four drivers have at least 400 Cup points after Watkins Glen

Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are the only four drivers who have at least 400 points. However, Reddick, who earned a P5 finish at Watkins Glen, is the only driver who has over 500 points.

Chase Briscoe, despite a P4 finish at Watkins Glen, sank below the Chase cut line this week. That was because of van Gisbergen’s win and dominant performance.

RankDriverCup PointsLeader
1Tyler Reddick5670
2Denny Hamlin438-129
3Chase Elliott422-145
4Ryan Blaney405-162
5Chris Buescher375-192
6Ty Gibbs372-195
7Carson Hocevar342-225
8Kyle Larson332-235
9Brad Keselowski318-249
10Bubba Wallace313-254
11Christopher Bell311-256
12William Byron309-258
13Ryan Preece296-271
14Daniel Suarez295-272
15Austin Cindric287-280
16Shane van Gisbergen283-284
17Chase Briscoe277-290
18Joey Logano245-322
19Ross Chastain236-331
20AJ Allmendinger235-332
21Michael McDowell225-342
22Austin Dillon220-347
23Zane Smith217-350
24Kyle Busch217-350
25Erik Jones214-353
26Todd Gilliland206-361
27Ricky Stenhouse Jr.193-374
28John Hunter Nemechek189-378
29Riley Herbst186-381
30Noah Gragson168-399