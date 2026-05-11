NASCAR Chase standings, Cup points updated after Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

NASCAR has updated its Chase standings and Cup points after Shane van Gisbergen won the Go Bowling at The Glen race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. Below are the full results.

There are now 14 races remaining before the 10-race Chase begins in September. Here’s a look at the standings and Cup points after the race at Watkins Glen.

Shane van Gisbergen moves about Chase cut line

With his win on Sunday, Shane van Gisbergen moved himself above the current cut line in the Chase standings. He still has plenty of work to do to keep himself there, but it’s a huge surge after he was 27 points below the cut line last week.

Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe fell below the cut line and Joey Logano and Ross Chastain sit right behind him. Those three, often considered some of the best drivers in the sport, have some serious work left to do.

Rank Driver Wins Chase Points 1 Tyler Reddick 5 +290 2 Denny Hamlin 1 +161 3 Chase Elliott 2 +145 4 Ryan Blaney 1 +128 5 Chris Buescher 0 +98 6 Ty Gibbs 1 +95 7 Carson Hocevar 1 +65 8 Kyle Larson 0 +55 9 Brad Keselowski 0 +41 10 Bubba Wallace 0 +36 11 Christopher Bell 0 +34 12 William Byron 0 +32 13 Ryan Preece 0 +19 14 Daniel Suarez 0 +18 15 Austin Cindric 0 +10 16 Shane van Gisbergen 1 +6 17 Chase Briscoe 0 -6 18 Joey Logano 0 -38 19 Ross Chastain 0 -47 20 AJ Allmendinger 0 -48

Four drivers have at least 400 Cup points after Watkins Glen

Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are the only four drivers who have at least 400 points. However, Reddick, who earned a P5 finish at Watkins Glen, is the only driver who has over 500 points.

Chase Briscoe, despite a P4 finish at Watkins Glen, sank below the Chase cut line this week. That was because of van Gisbergen’s win and dominant performance.