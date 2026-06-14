NASCAR Chase standings, Cup points updated after Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway
NASCAR has updated its Chase standings and Cup points after the 2026 Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Below are the full results.
Denny Hamlin won the race, and there are now 10 races remaining before the regular season ends. Here’s a look at the updated NASCAR Chase standings and Cup points after Pocono.
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The NASCAR drivers will continue the second half of the 2026 regular season on Sunday, June 21, when they compete in the Anduril 250 at the Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. The race will start at 4 p.m. ET and air on Prime Video.
NASCAR will end the month of June at Sonoma Raceway, when the drivers compete in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 28. This will be the first race to air on TNT, and it will start at 3:30 p.m. ET.