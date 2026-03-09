NASCAR Chase standings, Cup points updated after Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR has updated its Chase standings and Cup points after the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. Below are the full results.

Ryan Blaney won the race, and it’s his first victory of the 2026 season. Here’s a look at the NASCAR Chase standings at Cup points after the first Phoenix race of the year.

Ryan Blaney leaps the NASCAR Chase Standings after Phoenix win

With Blaney winning on Sunday, he has jumped to second place in the Chase standings behind Tyler Reddick. Blaney also won a stage on Sunday, which led to him earning 65 points after the Phoenix Race.

Bubba Wallace, who finished in the top 10 on Sunday, drops to third place but is not far behind Blaney in points. Wallace has been one of the most consistent drivers in the Cup Series this season, finishing in the top 11 or better in the first four races.

Rank Driver Wins Chase Points 1 Tyler Reddick 3 +127 2 Ryan Blaney 1 +67 3 Bubba Wallace 0 +55 4 Chase Elliott 0 +30 5 Shane van Gisbergen 0 +19 6 Christopher Bell 0 +15 7 Joey Logano 0 +15 8 Michael McDowell 0 +13 9 Chris Buescher 0 +13 10 Kyle Larson 0 +11 11 William Byton 0 +10 12 Denny Hamlin 0 +9 13 AJ Allmendinger 0 +6 14 Carson Hocevar 0 +5 15 Ty Gibbs 0 +3 16 Brad Keselowski 0 +2 17 Daniel Suarez 0 -2 18 Ryan Preece 0 -8 19 Zane Smith 0 -15 20 Kyle Busch 0 -19

Two surprise drivers in the top 10 of Cup points

Reddick is the only driver who has at least 200 Cup points this year. He missed out on winning his fourth consecutive race on Sunday, but he finished in the top 10, which helped him maintain his lead in the standings.

Two drivers who are making noise in the standings are Michael McDowell and Chris Buescher. Both drivers are in the top 10 after missing out on the playoffs the last two seasons.