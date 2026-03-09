Skip to main content
NASCAR Chase standings, Cup points updated after Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Brian Jones Profile Picby: Brian Jones1 hour agobrianjones_93

NASCAR has updated its Chase standings and Cup points after the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. Below are the full results.

Ryan Blaney won the race, and it’s his first victory of the 2026 season. Here’s a look at the NASCAR Chase standings at Cup points after the first Phoenix race of the year.

Ryan Blaney leaps the NASCAR Chase Standings after Phoenix win

With Blaney winning on Sunday, he has jumped to second place in the Chase standings behind Tyler Reddick. Blaney also won a stage on Sunday, which led to him earning 65 points after the Phoenix Race.

Bubba Wallace, who finished in the top 10 on Sunday, drops to third place but is not far behind Blaney in points. Wallace has been one of the most consistent drivers in the Cup Series this season, finishing in the top 11 or better in the first four races.

Rank Driver Wins Chase Points
1Tyler Reddick 3+127
2Ryan Blaney1+67
3Bubba Wallace0+55
4Chase Elliott 0+30
5Shane van Gisbergen0+19
6Christopher Bell0+15
7Joey Logano0+15
8Michael McDowell0+13
9Chris Buescher 0+13
10Kyle Larson0+11
11William Byton0+10
12Denny Hamlin0+9
13AJ Allmendinger0+6
14Carson Hocevar0+5
15Ty Gibbs0+3
16Brad Keselowski 0+2
17Daniel Suarez 0-2
18Ryan Preece0-8
19Zane Smith 0-15
20Kyle Busch0-19

Two surprise drivers in the top 10 of Cup points

Reddick is the only driver who has at least 200 Cup points this year. He missed out on winning his fourth consecutive race on Sunday, but he finished in the top 10, which helped him maintain his lead in the standings.

Two drivers who are making noise in the standings are Michael McDowell and Chris Buescher. Both drivers are in the top 10 after missing out on the playoffs the last two seasons.

Rank DriverPoints Leader
1Tyler Reddick 2250
2Ryan Blaney 165-60
3Bubba Wallace 153-72
4Chase Elliott 128-97
5Shane van Gisbergen116-109
6Christopher Bell113-112
7Joey Logano 113-112
8Michael McDowell111-114
9Chris Buescher 111-114
10Kyle Larson116-116
11William Byron108-117
12Denny Hamlin107-118
13AJ Allmendinger 104-121
14Carson Hocevar 103-122
15Ty Gibbs 101-124
16Brad Keselowski100-125
17Daniel Suarez 98-127
18Ryan Preece 92-133
19Zane Smith 85-140
20Kyle Busch 81-144
21Ty Dillon76-149
22John Hunter Nemechek75-150
23Ross Chastain74-151
24Riley Herbst72-153
25Noah Gragson66-159
26Todd Gilliland 65-160
27Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 54-161
28Erik Jones59-166
29Austin Dillon 56-169
30Austin Cindric52-173