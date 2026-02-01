NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray postponed for second time, new day and time announced

The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium has been postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 4, according to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. Practice and qualifying will start at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the last chance qualifier at 4:30 p.m. and the main event at 6 p.m.

“Due to the impacts of historic winter weather across the North Carolina region, the #CookOutClash has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 4,” the track said in a statement “NASCAR is continuing to work closely with the City of Winston-Salem and NC Department of Transportation. We appreciate your patience as we work toward hosting a safe event.”

The Clash was originally scheduled for Sunday night but was postponed to Monday due to the winter storm affecting a large portion of the southeast, including Winston-Salem, N.C., where Bowman Gray sits. NASCAR will look to have not only the track ready for Wednesday but hope for some favorable weather that will allow teams and fans to arrive in a safe manner.

The Clash will happen but not on Monday

“We’ve got to stay in lockstep with them [city and state], because, again, Bowman Gray Stadium is a city-owned venue,” said Justin Swilling, NASCAR’s project manager for the Clash. “And currently I believe, I know we’re under some warnings. I believe we’re under a state of emergency currently. We’ve got to stay in lockstep with the state, so we’ll do everything we can to host fans and have this event go off as planned.”

Temperatures Wednesday in Winston-Salem are projected to be in the 30s, per The Weather Channel forecast. No matter when the Clash happens, it’s going to be cold. The key, obviously, will be seeing a drop in the amount of snowfall between now and then, as well as the ability to clear the roads in route to Bowman Gray.

“I just want to continue to stress how incredible of a job the entire industry and, specifically, the entire NASCAR organization has rallied around ensuring that this event goes off as soon as we can get the track cleared of winter weather,” Swilling said Saturday. “We have a tremendous amount of equipment here. And we have already started to mobilize that to see how we can best clear the property as soon as the winter weather dissipates hopefully later this afternoon or into the evening.

“As soon as that happens, we are going to go to work. We have an incredible staff here that’s helping to manage all the equipment and prioritize what needs to be taken care of first versus second versus third. And I feel very confident in our gameplan.”