NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium postponed to Monday due to snow

Mother Nature is already impeding NASCAR’s plans. The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is being rescheduled to Monday because of snow, according to FOX’s Bob Pockrass.

“Clash postponed to Monday because of snow at Bowman Gray Stadium,” Pockrass posted on X. “New schedule has practice and qualifying at 11a ET on FS2, LCQ at 4:30p ET on FOX, race at 6p ET on FOX.”

The news comes after a State of Emergency was issued for North Carolina earlier this week. The race was scheduled to take place at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, but a winter storm has been expected to hit North Carolina on Saturday morning, and it’s possible that as much as 12 inches of snow could hit the state.

“As another round of winter weather moves into North Carolina, this time possibly bringing snow, I urge everyone to stay alert and take precautions,” North Carolina Governor Josh Stein said on Thursday. “Our emergency management teams and NCDOT crews continue to work around the clock, and I’m grateful for their continued dedication to keeping North Carolinians safe. Please continue to use caution when driving and follow the same safety steps that helped keep people safe last weekend.”

The race was scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Now, Monday will be the day it takes place, as Mother Nature had other plans.

“Forecast says 6-10 inches of snow possible Saturday, but also somewhat uncertain,” Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports wrote on social media Wednesday. “Tech will be tomorrow (Thursday). Teams been told plan is race Sunday and if postponed, then Monday, then Tuesday, etc. Issue will likely be more about people safely attending. NASCAR says can race in cold.”

It was announced on Thursday that Winston-Salem would be under a Winter Storm Watch from 4 p.m. ET on Friday to 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. This ended up being the second winter storm to hit the area in as many weeks.

Alas, the drivers are getting ready to compete in the 48th edition of the Clash. From 1979 to 2020, the race took place at Daytona International Speedway, and the 2021 edition happened under the lights on the road course. From 2022 to 2024, the Clash took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before moving to Bowman Gray last year.

Chase Elliott won the Clash last year, leading 171 of 200 laps. He went on to win two races during the regular season and finish eighth in the final standings.

— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this article.