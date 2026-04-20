NASCAR communicating with Carson Kvapil's team after scary wreck at Kansas

NASCAR is always looking to improve driver safety and this weekend’s races at Kansas may have provided another unique opportunity. The wreck of the weekend came early in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on Saturday when Carson Kvapil went airborne on the second lap.

Kvapil’s car took a beating as it flipped over several times as it hurtled down the track. Ultimately, all the safety measures did their job.

The driver was able to exit the car safely after crews righted it with the use of a tow truck on the track. That was much to the relief of NASCAR.

Of course, you don’t simply settle when there are wrecks like that. NASCAR will be looking to study the wreck to see if anything can be improved.

To that end, Jonathan Fjeld of The Racing Experts reported that NASCAR did not take Kvapil’s car back to the R&D Center. But the sport will be in touch with Kvapil’s team this week, likely to collect as much data as possible on the wreck.

That will allow the organization to see if any changes need to be made. But, as noted, this wreck turned out OK. Kvapil was released from the infield care center shortly after his crash.

What happened in the Carson Kvapil crash?

The accident happened when the field went three-wide early on at Kansas in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. William Byron caught the back left bumper of Kvapil and turned him into the wall, where Parker Retzlaff then caught Kvapil’s bumper again and sent him spinning at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle caught air and Kvapil went flying and flipping down the track. Luckily, no one caught him and hit him with a big secondary contact.

“Not too fun. I actually didn’t think it was going to flip over like that, but once it started doing that it didn’t really seem too bad,” Kvapil said on the CW broadcast. “My biggest thing is I just hate it for this whole No. 1 Bass Pro Shops team. Rodney (Childers), these guys, they brought a really fast racecar and I was just hoping to get through these first couple laps and kind of sort it out and kind of fall in rhythm, right? We didn’t get to that point.

“All in all it was one heck of a ride. I was not ready for that. Just hate it for all the guys again. Everyone at the JR Motorsports race shop, Hendrick Motors, everybody at the fab shop, that was a pretty big one. So really hate it for all them.”