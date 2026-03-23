NASCAR Confederate flag controversy reignited as Senate candidate calls out Bubba Wallace

In 2020, NASCAR banned the Confederate battle flag from its properties and events. The controversial decision came just days after Bubba Wallace called for its removal. Now, Paul Dans, a South Carolina candidate for U.S. Senate, is promising to pressure NASCAR for the flag’s return to the sport.

Speaking from the Cup Series’ Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Dans singled out Bubba Wallace in his statement.



“As your next U.S. Senator from South Carolina, my first call is gonna be to the CEO of NASCAR, Jim France. Sir, we wanna fly our flags again at NASCAR, and we don’t give a crap what Bubba Wallace thinks. South Carolina will rise again,” Dans promised.

Great day in Darlington so far. We will not bow down to @BubbaWallace anymore.

It’s a part of our TRADITION to fly the Battle Flag at these races and I will pressure NASCAR to bring it BACK. pic.twitter.com/hHS8iOmyTh — Paul Dans for US Senate (@DansForSenate) March 22, 2026

Bubba Wallace called on NASCAR to ban Confederate flags

Just days before NASCAR put the Confederate flag ban in place, Bubba Wallace publicly spoke out against the flag’s presence at races. His comments came amid nationwide protests against police brutality.

“My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags,” Wallace told CNN. “Get them out of here.”

NASCAR got them out of there on June 10th, 2020. Bubba Wallace celebrated the move.

“Hats off to NASCAR. … It was a huge, a pivotal moment for the sport — a lot of backlash but it creates doors that allow the community to come together as one,” Wallace told Fox Sports.

NASCAR justified the decision to ban the flag, claiming its presence “runs contrary” to providing an inclusive environment for fans and competitors. Of course, Bubba Wallace wasn’t alone in his desire to see the flag banned. NASCAR had been under pressure for years to have it removed, but as the most outspoken driver to that end, Wallace was, and as shown by Paul Dans, still is a primary target for blame.