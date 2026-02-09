Report: NASCAR considering new venues for 2027 season, beyond

NASCAR’s landscape could look very different as soon as 2027. The sanctioning body of the sport is actively exploring new venues and long-term schedule innovation, according to a report from Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal.

While NASCAR has leaned into nostalgia with recent schedule decisions, chief venue and racing innovation officer Ben Kennedy emphasized the sport is simultaneously accelerating toward the future. The Cup Series will begin a final-race rotation this season with Homestead-Miami Speedway, before moving to a new championship venue in 2027.

According to Kennedy, a growing number of cities and municipalities have already expressed interest in hosting NASCAR’s title race. Beyond championship rotation, NASCAR is also mapping out a renovation to Talladega Superspeedway, a development not previously reported.

The series has additionally announced plans to host its first-ever military base race later this year at Naval Base Coronado, part of celebrations tied to America’s 250th anniversary. The event represents another example of NASCAR experimenting with unconventional venues and expanding its national footprint.

Moreover, NASCAR recently reorganized their venue and event divisions with the goal of improving fan experience, driving schedule creativity and maximizing track usage beyond race weekends. Julie Giese, who previously led the Chicago Street Race, will continue overseeing the Chicago region while also spearheading all scheduling initiatives.

Kennedy said Giese is already deep into planning for 2027, including evaluating the future of the Clash and championship rotation, while exploring “a couple of potential new venues” and several other projects.

Teams are also collaborating with NASCAR leadership on enhanced hospitality offerings at tracks, aimed at improving the experience for VIPs and potential sponsors. Even after the recent move to permanent charters, some team owners are continuing to push ideas to strengthen the financial model, including discussions around a potential budget cap.

On the manufacturer front, NASCAR remains focused on supporting Toyota, Chevrolet and Ford, while welcoming Stellantis into the Craftsman Truck Series this season with hopes of eventually returning the Dodge brand to the Cup Series. NASCAR is also in talks with other potential manufacturers, with Honda believed to be the closest to joining as a fifth OEM.

“There’s a lot of different ideas and concepts that people have,” Kennedy said. “We need to prioritize what’s going to move the needle the most and put the right people and resources around it.”

As you can tell, NASCAR isn’t satisfied. They’re always looking to create more value and different experiences for their fanbase, and that’ll certainly be the case in 2027.