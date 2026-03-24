NASCAR Cook Out 400 Odds: Betting favorites for Cup Series race at Martinsville

The NASCAR Cup Series is onto Martinsville. After Tyler Reddick’s impressive fourth win in sixth starts to begin the season, the rest of the field will look to make a dent in his lead in Virginia.

Last season, Denny Hamlin won the spring race in his home state, while William Byron was victorious during the playoffs at the short track. The driver to watch will be Ryan Blaney though, as he’s been dominant at Martinsville in the past.

It’s anyone’s guess who will get to Victory Lane, but BetMGM Sportsbook has us covered with the odds for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 regardless. Check out who Vegas thinks will get to Victory Lane in Virginia, beginning with the aforementioned Blaney.

Ryan Blaney (+475)

Ryan Blaney had some speed in his No. 12 Ford at Darlington. He never caught the leader in Tyler Reddick during the final run, but he might’ve had something for him if he did. Blaney settled for third.

Heading into Martinsville, Blaney came in second during last season’s fall race, and that came after winning the previous two to get to the Championship 4. He’s never won the spring iteration though.

Denny Hamlin (+500)

© Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin couldn’t follow his win at Las Vegas with another in South Carolina. The veteran wheelman settled for an 11th place finish at Darlington, a track usually more kind to the Virginia native.

Looking ahead, Hamlin won last season’s spring Martinsville race. As he looks to continue racking up the wins and moving up the leaderboard, this is a prime opportunity for the elder statesmen of the Cup Series.

William Byron (+600)

Hendrick hasn’t had as much speed as we’re used to in 2026. Still, William Byron has shown some promise. Just look at his eight place run at Darlington over the weekend.

While Byron won last season’s fall race, he also has two spring victories at Martinsville. That bodes well for Hendrick getting their first win of 2026 this weekend in Virginia.

Kyle Larson (+625)

Kyle Larson ran into some trouble at Darlington. He almost brought out a caution in the final laps, but he limped his No. 5 Chevy around the track to a 32nd place finish instead.

While Larson only has one win at Martinsville, he’s always a threat to win. He hasn’t finished outside the top six at the venue in four years.

Christopher Bell (+850)

© Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Christopher Bell had a somewhat shocking performance at Darlington. He was expected to compete for the win, and he instead was stuck in the middle of the pack, finishing 19th.

Bell famously won at Martinsville when Ross Chastain pulled off his “Hail Melon” maneuver. That might’ve overshadowed his prowess at the paper clip, but don’t disregard his abilities at the track.

Chase Elliott (+900)

Chase Elliott continues to churn our solid finishes week after week. He hasn’t been spectacular, but a 15th place finish could’ve been worse for the Hendrick leader.

Alas, Elliott hasn’t finished outside the top five at Martinsville in four races, so there’s precedent for another solid showing. His lone trip to Victory Lane at the track came during the fall of 2020.

Tyler Reddick (+1200)

Do you want to keep betting against Tyler Reddick? Martinsville is far from his best track, but when it’s going your way, it’s going your way. Four wins in six races is wildly incredible.

At Martinsville, Reddick hasn’t been very successfully, only amassing two top tens in 12 tries. His best finish of seventh came in 2024, so a top five might feel like a win if he can get one this weekend.

Joey Logano (+1300)

© Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Joey Logano had a shockingly bad day at Darlington. He’s usually a threat to win the race, and without much of a reason, he couldn’t find any speed in South Carolina. He finished 33rd.

In 35 tries, Logano only has one win at Martinsville, and that came in 2018. He does have a 13-race top ten streak going right now though. If he can keep that going, it’ll be a good day for the Team Penske star.

Chase Briscoe (+1400)

Chase Briscoe needs to start piling up the solid finishes. It started over the weekend with a 12th place run at Darlington, but the Joe Gibbs Racing wheelman is usually a contender for the win at the track. Not this time.

Martinsville has been hit or miss for Briscoe. He finished 37th there last fall, but he was already locked into the Championship 4 at the time. He has two top fives, at least.

Bubba Wallace (+2000)

Bubba Wallace has been among the most consistent wheelmen in the Cup Series this season. That wasn’t the case at Darlington. He was caught up in some trouble, and ended up coming up 34th.

While his teammate Tyler Reddick has been doing the winning, Wallace wants to get in on the fun. Martinsville might not be the right venue though, as the wheelman only has two top fives in 16 tries.

Ty Gibbs (+2000)

Brad Keselowski (+2500)

Carson Hocevar (+3000)

Ross Chastain (+3000)

Ryan Preece (+3000)

Chris Buescher (+3500)

Josh Berry (+5000)

Kyle Busch (+8000)

Austin Cindric (+8000)

Erik Jones (+12500)

Daniel Suarez (+12500)

Michael McDowell (+12500)

Justin Allgaier (+12500)

Connor Zilisch (+12500)

A.J. Allmendinger (+20000)

Austin Dillon (+20000)

Noah Gragson (+25000)

John H. Nemechek (+25000)

Shane van Gisbergen (+25000)

Todd Gilliland (+25000)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+35000)

Zane Smith (+35000)

Austin Hill (+35000)

Cole Custer (+50000)

Ty Dillon (+75000)

Riley Herbst (+75000)

Cody Ware (+75000)

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