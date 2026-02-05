NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Clash: Broadcast switches channels amid caution-filled race

The final 35 laps of the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium will not be seen on FOX. The conclusion of the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series exhibition is shifting over to FS2 and the FOX One, FOX Sports apps.

FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Mike Joy made the announcement after the caution came out for Chase Elliott running out of gas. If NASCAR fans want to see the end of the Clash, they will have to seek any of the alternative options.

The moment the Clash at Bowman Gray got booted from FOX to FS2 for The Masked Singer.



Oh, and there's another caution in here somewhere.

NASCAR clash has been a wild ride

Clearly, it was far from the plan to still be racing past 9 p.m. ET. But as we’ve seen this week, having a plan and being able to execute it is pretty difficult with the conditions at play.

The race itself was scheduled for Saturday night and pushed to Monday due to the winter storm across the southeast region. It was postponed a second time, resulting in Wednesday night action at Bowman Gray.

Rain arrived at the midway point. NASCAR put the race under a delay and instructed teams to put on wet-weather tires. The pace has slowed down since, with cautions rampant for spins and most recently, drivers running out of gas because of the abundance of caution laps.

After Elliott became the latest driver to run out of fuel, NASCAR decided enough was enough. They ordered the cars to refuel, clearly looking to accelerate the race and get it completed.

With the cars fueled and the track drying quick, it should be a fast 35 laps at Bowman Gray. Right now, the top contenders are Ryan Preece, William Byron, and Chase Briscoe.