NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Clash: Broadcast switches channels amid caution-filled race
The final 35 laps of the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium will not be seen on FOX. The conclusion of the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series exhibition is shifting over to FS2 and the FOX One, FOX Sports apps.
FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Mike Joy made the announcement after the caution came out for Chase Elliott running out of gas. If NASCAR fans want to see the end of the Clash, they will have to seek any of the alternative options.
NASCAR clash has been a wild ride
Clearly, it was far from the plan to still be racing past 9 p.m. ET. But as we’ve seen this week, having a plan and being able to execute it is pretty difficult with the conditions at play.
The race itself was scheduled for Saturday night and pushed to Monday due to the winter storm across the southeast region. It was postponed a second time, resulting in Wednesday night action at Bowman Gray.
Top 10
- 1New
National Signing Day
Remembering the madness
- 2Hot
Charles Bediako case
Attorneys request delay
- 3
Top Spenders
NIL battle for 2026 recruits
- 4Trending
Joey Aguilar
Judge grants restraining order
- 5
Lane Kiffin
Critical of new CFP dates
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Rain arrived at the midway point. NASCAR put the race under a delay and instructed teams to put on wet-weather tires. The pace has slowed down since, with cautions rampant for spins and most recently, drivers running out of gas because of the abundance of caution laps.
After Elliott became the latest driver to run out of fuel, NASCAR decided enough was enough. They ordered the cars to refuel, clearly looking to accelerate the race and get it completed.
With the cars fueled and the track drying quick, it should be a fast 35 laps at Bowman Gray. Right now, the top contenders are Ryan Preece, William Byron, and Chase Briscoe.