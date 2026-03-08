NASCAR Cup teams drop like flies with tire issues during bizarre caution at Phoenix
Tires weren’t a story in Stage 1 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. The dam broke in Stage 2 with several drivers experiencing tire issues.
Early in Stage 2, Kyle Busch, Shane van Gisbergen and Chase Briscoe had tires go down. Then came Lap 159 when Noah Gragson broke a right-front brake rotor which then blew the tire out. That brought out the caution and it set off a chain reaction of tire failure. Michael McDowell, William Byron, Connor Zilisch and Riley Herbst all had tire trouble during the caution and were forced to come down a closed pit road for repairs.
Apparently, there was a reason for this tire epidemic. A chunk of debris off Gragson’s car went through Cole Custer‘s radiator. Additional debris from Gragson’s car was on the racetrack and multiple drivers ran over it.
Tires are blowing up left and right at Phoenix
Nonetheless, the tire issues are real and were expected. Crew chiefs are most certainly pushing the limits of tire pressures, even as Goodyear warned them ahead of the race.
“Before we go racing, remember: The recommended tire pressures weren’t guesses,” Goodyear posted on X.
Tire management is key at a place like Phoenix. They were an issue in last year’s championship race and they are again on Sunday. This could be a situation where whoever does the best at managing them gets to Victory Lane.