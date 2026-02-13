In a shocking turn of events, Anthony Alfredo and the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevy have been disqualified from the America 250 Duel 2 at Daytona following inspection. This paved the way for BJ McLeod to be the final open entry for the Daytona 500, pending his own inspection.

NEWS from tech: Anthony Alfredo had his finish disallowed. BJ McLeod car being inspected now to determine whether his car gets in the Daytona 500. @NASCARONFOX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 13, 2026

BJ McLeod is now officially locked into what was previously Anthony Alfredo’s spot, having cleared post-race inspection. If BJ McLeod failed, the spot would have fallen to JJ Yeley.

NASCAR Cup Series Director Brad Moran revealed that a transaxle cooling hose was “loose” and a driver cooling hose wasn’t “attached properly” after the race, per NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass. Pockrass added that Alfredo and the Beard Motorsports team cannot appeal the decision. According to Moran, it is not a true DQ like one would see in a full race. The penalty occurred during “qualifying,” and the decision is therefore unimpeachable.

NASCAR Cup Series director Brad Moran on the issue with the Anthony Alfredo car: ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/tkyU17TzH4 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 13, 2026

“We have many rules, as you all know, that no parts can fall off the car not for obvious reasons. We don’t say what the intent is, but these parts have to be fastened properly. And unfortunately, this one piece wasn’t on the right side. And there was also another hose disconnected for driver cooling,” NASCAR’s Cup Series Director Brad Moran explained.

Anthony Alfredo finished P18 in the second duel race. It was good enough to beat out both BJ McLeod (P19) and JJ Yeley (P22) for the Daytona 500’s final open entry transfer spot. Now, McLeod will join the field on Sunday.

This is a developing story…