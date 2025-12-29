NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz stars in trailer for 'Malcolm in the Middle' sequel series

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz is getting back to his roots as an actor, and fans are going to be very excited. The first trailer for the new “Malcolm in the Middle” sequel series is out. Muniz reprises his role as the eponymous main character, but with a new twist.

Frankie Muniz is getting ready for the 2026 NASCAR season. Throughout 2025, he was also filming the new series while racing full-time in NASCAR.

For folks in the 25 to 35-year-old range, “Malcolm in the Middle” was likely a big part of their childhood. I remember watching rerun episodes on TV as a kid. It was a great, albeit exaggerated, look into working-class American life. Now, we get to see the family all grown up and surely getting into new problems as they come together once again.

Based on the trailer, it appears Malcolm has purposely stayed away from his family. For one reason or another, that’s not possible anymore. So, we’ll see what hijinks they end up getting themselves into throughout the new four-part series coming this April 10, 2026.

First trailer for the ‘MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE’ sequel series



Releasing April 10 on Hulu pic.twitter.com/NuKJMDaNVy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 29, 2025

Now that is a great, healthy dose of nostalgia. If we don’t get to see Frankie Muniz in a “Malcolm in the Middle” Hulu paint scheme, then someone isn’t doing their job.

While Muniz is getting back to the TV screen, he’s going to be focused on the 2026 season. Reaume Brothers Racing has rebranded to Team Reaume. Ford Performance is now Ford Racing. Are we going to see a new and improved No. 33 truck in the new year?

Frankie Muniz showed real improvement in 2025

Calling a spade a spade, Frankie Muniz did the most with what he had in 2025. Reaume Brothers Racing was not a top program. They weren’t really a mid-tier program, either. RBR had some of the most unreliable trucks in the field. However, there were bright spots.

Muniz not only helped bring in a big sponsorship deal with Morgan & Morgan, but he showed improvement on the track. A top-10 at Daytona to start the year was a bit of fool’s gold. A P14 at Michigan showed that he can survive in races with heavy attrition. Then, after his wrist injury, Muniz bounced back and finished the season strong.

In particular, I look at Martinsville and Phoenix. While he missed out on a top-20 at the Paperclip, he finished on the lead lap and gave Reaume one of their best Martinsville results ever. At Phoenix, Muniz finished P19 in the championship race.

Frankie Muniz is a busy guy. He’s got two careers that he’s juggling constantly. We saw some flashes last season in the Truck Series, can we expect to see more improvement as Muniz continues his journey in NASCAR?