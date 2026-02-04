Despite a short delay, NASCAR officially kicks off its 2026 season with tonight’s Clash, a season-opening exhibition at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The event was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was pushed back three days due to the recent winter storms that impacted North Carolina.

But while drivers are eager to get behind the wheel once gain, many will do so with a heavy heart following a difficult offseason for the sport that included the tragic death of former NASCAR champion driver Greg Biffle in a horrific plane crash on Dec. 18. Biffle, his wife and two young children were among seven fatalities when Biffle’s private jet crashed while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport.

During Wednesday’s Clash, most NASCAR drivers will honor Biffle with a commemorative decal featuring his No. 16 car number and nickname, according to Alan Cavanna. The motorsports reporter also revealed members of the Joe Gibbs and 23XI racing teams will have an additional decal honoring teammate Denny Hamlin‘s father, Dennis Hamlin, who died in a tragic house fire on Dec. 28 in Winston-Salem.

Nearly every car is running a Greg Biffle tribute sticker. JGR/23XI also have one for Dennis Hamlin pic.twitter.com/TvIvYK5lIh — Alan Cavanna (@AlanCavanna) February 4, 2026

Denny Hamlin speaks out after father’s death, reveals plans for Clash at Bowman Gray

Late last month, Denny Hamlin addressed the media for the first time since his father died and mother was injured in a Dec. 28 house fire. Both of Hamlin’s parents were transported to a local hospital after fire crews arrived at the scene. When the fire was finally put out, it was ruled a complete loss of the home, according to the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department.

“I’m OK, as to be expected,” Hamlin said when asked how he was doing, per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

Hamlin was asked on Jan. 22 if he considered not racing in 2026, but the three-time Daytona 500 winner made it clear he made a commitment to the Gibbs family, and he was going to honor that.

“I’ve considered all options,” Hamlin said. “I made a promise to Joe and the Gibbs family.”

Hamlin will be back behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota for the season-opening Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Wednesday night.

NTSB issues preliminary report on plane crash that killed former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, family

New details have emerged surrounding the Dec. 18, 2025, plane crash that claimed the lives of former NASCAR star Greg Biffle, members of his family and three others. The National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary investigative report on Friday.

You can view the full report from the The National Transportation Safety HERE

The tragedy rocked the NASCAR community, where Biffle was a respected veteran and champion. Biffle, 55, won the 2000 Truck Series title and the 2002 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship before compiling 19 Cup Series wins with Roush Fenway Racing from 2003–2016. He finished second in the 2005 championship race and was widely admired for his consistency and professionalism.