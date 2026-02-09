Racing season is just around the corner, with the action at the Daytona 500 set to get underway this week. Ahead of the season debut, NASCAR has released a scintillating ad that tugs on all the heartstrings.

The ad stars actor Scott Eastwood, the son of Clint Eastwood, taking a joyride around America as he sings the praises of the sport. It features cameos from dozens of NASCAR stars and even has an appearance from former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch alongside Bubba Wallace recreating a scene from Friday.

The ad kicks off with an appeal to patriotism. And to the grassroots of NASCAR.

“America’s forefathers didn’t throw tea in the harbor so they could sit quietly on rooftops and drink champagne,” Eastwood narrates. “They did it so we could be loud. So we could be free. We don’t come from royalty. We come from bootleggers and bar builders. We’re about grit that fights for inches and contact that counts.”

Full throttle for a damn good time.



America, start your engines! pic.twitter.com/kWh8xpTNhw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 9, 2026

The Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. It will debut on FOX.

This NASCAR season promises to be an intriguing one, with the Cup Series debut of Connor Zilisch among many highlights to look forward to. And the ad continues, perhaps with a shot at F1…

“This is where you remember what it feels like to feel something,” Eastwood says. “This is Sunday at full throttle. It’s loud. It’s raw. And it’s a damned good time. This is NASCAR. Our engines don’t whisper. They roar.

“You want perfect turns and polite applause? You know where to find it. But if you want dust and dented fenders and a place to let loose, we’ve got a seat waiting for you. Coolers full. No dress code and no velvet ropes. With your people. Heart racing. Strapped in, screaming your damned lungs out.”

An absolutely brilliant ad. As Eastwood roars off a jump and onto the track, the backdrop of Daytona fills in the background.

“This wasn’t made to be tame. It was made to be felt,” he said. “This is NASCAR, so America… start your engines!”