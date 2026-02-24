NASCAR DuraMax Grand Prix Odds: Betting favorites for Cup Series race at COTA

NASCAR is gearing up for the DuraMax Grand Prix at the Circuit of Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. This will be the third Cup Series race of the season and the first road course for the drivers.

This past weekend, Tyler Reddick won the Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. He has won the first two races of the season, and it’s possible he could win at COTA on Sunday since he has finished in the top 10 every time he has competed there.

But if there is one driver to watch on Sunday, it would be Shane van Gisbergen. In 2025, van Gisbergen was named the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year after winning five road course races.

The interesting thing is that the one road course race he didn’t win last year was COTA, as he finished sixth. Here’s a look at where van Gisbergen and the other NASCAR drivers stand in the betting odds for the 2026 DuraMax Grand Prix (via BetMGM).

1. Shane van Gisbergen (+100)

It’s hard to bet against van Gisbergen, as he’s arguably the best road course driver in the Cup Series. In his career, van Gisbergen has won five Cup races, and all of them were road courses.

And he enters the race with momentum. At the Atlanta race, van Gisbergen earned a P6 finish, his first top-10 finish at an oval track.

2. Connor Zilisch (+450)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If there is one driver who could beat van Gisbergen at COTA, it could be Zilisch, who is in his first season as a full-time Cup Series driver. In 2025, Zilisch won at COTA as a then-Xfinity Series driver.

Sunday could be the opportunity for Zilisch to make a move in the standings. In the first two races of the year, Zilisch has finished 33rd at Daytona and 30th at Atlanta.

3. Christopher Bell (+1100)

Bell has done well at COTA in his career. He won at the track last year, finished second in 2024, and earned a third-place finish in 2022.

A good performance from Bell is needed after a slow start to the year. The 31-year-old finished 35th at Daytona and earned a P21 finish at Atlanta.

4. William Byron (+1300)

Byron is another driver who has had success at COTA. He finished second to Bell last year, beat Bell in 2024, and earned a P5 finish in 2023.

The first two races of the year have not gone well for Byron. After finishing 12th at Daytona, the 28-year-old earned a P28 finish at Atlanta.

5. Tyler Reddick (+1400)

Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Can Reddick do the unthinkable and win the first three races of the Cup Series season? It’s not far-fetched, as it was mentioned earlier that Reddick finished in the top 10 every time he has raced there.

One of the finishes was a win in 2023, which was his first season with 23XI Racing. In last year’s COTA race, Reddick finished third after earning the P1 spot in qualifying.

T6. Kyle Larson (+2000)

Larson has not had the best of luck at COTA. The defending Cup Series champion finished 32nd last year and has not earned a top-10 finish at the track since 2021, when he finished second.

Larson will enter the race hungry for a win. Despite winning the title in 2025, Larson has not won a race since Kansas in May of last year.

T6. Chase Elliott (+2000)

Elliott is a driver to watch on Sunday because COTA has been good to him. The Georgia native won the race in 2021 and finished fourth in 2022 and 2025.

The start of the 2026 season has been good for Elliott. He earned a P4 finish at Daytona and followed that up with a P11 finish at Atlanta.

8. Chase Briscoe (+2200)

Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Briscoe has had solid performances at COTA in his career. He finished sixth in 2021 and followed that up with top-15 finishes in the last three races.

The 2025 season was a breakout year for Briscoe. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won three races and finished third in the final standings last year.

T9. Chris Buescher (+3000)

The 2026 COTA race could be the one where Buescher takes it all. In the last three COTA races, Buescher has finished eighth in 2023 and 2024, and seventh last year.

Buescher is another driver who is off to a strong start to the year. He finished seventh at Daytona and earned a P15 finish at Atlanta.

T9. Michael McDowell (+3000)

COTA has been good to McDowell. In 2021, McDowell finished seventh, and he went on to earn three top-15 finishes in the next four races.

McDowell is in his second season with Spire Motorsports. In 2025, the 41-year-old earned six top-10 finishes and placed 22nd in the final standings.

Full odds for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series DuraMax Grand Prix at COTA:

Ty Gibbs (+3000)

(+3000) AJ Allmendinger (+3000)

(+3000) Ross Chastain (+3000)

(+3000) Kyle Busch (+3000)

(+3000) Alex Bowman (+4000)

(+4000) Ryan Blaney (+5000)

(+5000) Ryan Preece (+6000)

(+6000) Daniel Suarez (+6000)

(+6000) Austin Cindric (+8000)

(+8000) Denny Hamlin (+10000)

(+10000) Joey Logano (+10000)

(+10000) Bubba Wallace (+1000)

(+1000) Carson Hocevar (+12500)

(+12500) Noah Gragson (+25000)

(+25000) Brad Keselowski (+35000)

(+35000) Todd Gilliland (+35000)

(+35000) Zane Smith (+35000)

(+35000) Erik Jones (+50000)

(+50000) Austin Dillon (+75000)

(+75000) Cole Custer (+75000)

(+75000) John Hunter Nemechek (+75000)

(+75000) Josh Berry (+100000)

(+100000) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+100000)

(+100000) Ty Dillon (+100000)

(+100000) Riley Herbst (+100000)

(+100000) Jesse Love (+100000)

(+100000) Cody Ware (+100000)

DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.

The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics. This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.

Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.