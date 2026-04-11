NASCAR ejects 4 car chiefs, 1 engineer after Cup Series tech claims Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain at Bristol

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway tomorrow, but five cars weren’t quite up to snuff. The teams of Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Cole Custer, Michael McDowell, and Chad Finchum are all facing personnel ejections after failing inspection twice.

While the teams will still be allowed to qualify, the impact of the failures can’t be understated. Not only will the No. 5 Hendrick Chevy of Kyle Larson, the No. 1 Trackhouse Chevy of Ross Chastain, the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford of Chad Finchum, the No. 41 Haas Factory Chevy of Cole Custer, and the No. 71 Spire Chevy of Michael McDowell lose a key crew member, but the teams will also lose their pit stall selection. They will be assigned the remaining stalls after the rest of the NASCAR Cup field chooses.

Larson, Finchum, Chastain, and Custer will go without their car chiefs. Michael McDowell and the No. 71 team will be down an engineer.

William Sawalich wins Bristol NASCAR O’Reilly Pole, lineup set

William Sawalich is making the most of his first career NASCAR O’Reilly Series win last weekend. Carrying the momentum through, he won the pole for the Suburban Propane 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway after qualifying on Saturday afternoon, setting the tone for a night race at The Last Great Colosseum.

Full lineup:

1. William Sawalich

2. Sheldon Creed

3. Kyle Larson

4. Brandon Jones

5. Sam Mayer

6. Taylor Gray

7. Justin Allgaier

8. Carson Kvapil

9. Parker Retzlaff

10. Brennan Poole

11. Ryan Sieg

12. Jesse Love

13. Jeb Burton

14. Corey Day

15. Connor Zilisch

16. Sammy Smith

17. Brent Crews

18. Anthony Alfredo

19. Jeremy Clements

20. Kyle Sieg

21. Dean Thompson

22. Harrison Burton

23. Austin Hill

24. Logan Bearden

25. Austin Green

26. Lavar Scott

27. Josh Bilicki

28. Gray Gauliding

29. Josh Williams

30. Blaine Perkins

31. Mason Maggio

32. Patrick Staropoli

33. Ryan Ellis

34. JJ Yeley

35. Garrett Smithley

36. Joey Gase

37. Blake Lothian

38. Rajah Caruth – DNS