NASCAR exec credits Mark Martin for new championship format, offers different reality had Hall of Famer not spoken up

Mark Martin was an outspoken critic of the NASCAR win-and-in, elimination style championship format. It was no secret that Martin was in favor of a return to the full-season points format.

NASCAR put together a playoff committee consisting of former drivers, media partners, team owners, manufacturers, track representatives and independent media to determine if the format should change. After a full calendar year of discussion, NASCAR announced Monday the return of a “Chase” style format for the 2026 season and beyond.

Martin, the NASCAR Hall of Famer, was on the committee. As revealed Monday during the championship format announcement, Martin was the first to speak up and advocate for a full-season points system. While it didn’t come to pass, it led the way to the new system which rewards consistency, said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s executive vice president, chief venue & racing innovation officer.

“He was the first person to speak, and he had a very particular viewpoint, and he was one of the loudest voices in the room,” Martin said, via Toby Christie of Racing America. “I think that said, he was a large contributor to the format that we came up with today. I would say if Mark wasn’t in that room, we might be announcing something a little bit different today where consistency may not be as important. He was a big part of the ultimate format we came up with it and super appreciative of his support.”

The points-based Chase system will reward consistency from drivers across the entire season. Under the new model, the top 16 drivers in regular season points after 26 races will advance to a 10-race playoff, with the champion determined by total points, a big change from the prior win-and-you’re-in automatic berths and knockout rounds.

Additionally, NASCAR will increase points for race wins from 40 to 55, to ensure victories still carry significant weight, while the regular season points leader will enter the Chase with a 25-point advantage. NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell said the format strikes a balance between season-long importance and a playoff feel, emphasizing that “every single lap matters” under the new system.

Martin called it a “fantastic” day for the sport. He called on fans who might have stopped watching to come back.

“The fans were yelling at me, ‘We want full-season points.’ So, I yelled even louder and almost got thrown out,” Martin said. “I think that this is the most perfect compromise that you could ever ask for. It’s gonna require our 2026 champion to be lightning fast and incredibly consistent and that’s what we all can get behind. So, I’m really excited.

“I think it’s fantastic, and I just peel to the race fans — all the race fans — but especially the classic fans who say to me, ‘I don’t watch anymore.’ I say, ‘We need you, come on back. We’re headed in the right direction and come back and join with us and we’ll keep making progress.’”