NASCAR executive VP John Probst talks potential for using electric vehicles in O'Reilly Series

It’s been nearly two years since NASCAR first unveiled its official electric car prototype. While NASCAR has previously said it has no plans for it to race or for an electric racing series, that may change in the future.

John Probst, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer, is in the process of helping the sport map out what it will look like in the 2030s. Probst told Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal that NASCAR is currently evaluating the possibility of one day using its crossover utility vehicle EV in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

“There is certainly a needle to be threaded there along the line of entertainment and sport, and maybe you can even go beyond sport and just say pure engineering,” Probst said. “I think for us, I feel like we don’t need to be on the absolute bleeding edge of powertrain technology to be relevant to our OEMs and also be entertaining to our fans.”

Probst cited the need to give the NOAPS better brand identity. Both the Truck Series and Cup Series have a clear identity, Probst said, but that’s where the NOAPS is lacking.

“If you look at the brand identity of those three [national series], the O’Reilly Series struggles a little bit just from the car perspective and you see it a lot because we refer to it often as whoever the entitlement sponsor is,” Probst said.

NASCAR electric vehicle talk heating up

A switch to the CUV in the NOAPS likely wouldn’t be a popular one for fans, many of whom prefer the racing seen on Saturday to what takes place on Sunday. While this isn’t a change being discussed for the immediate future, Probst appears more than open to making it a reality at some point.

“Long term, you see it as we do, have that CUV body that we developed for our electric vehicle. I’m not sitting here saying today we’re breaking news it’s going to CUV, but these are the things that are on the roadmap to consider,” Probst said. “So, you’d have a Truck, a CUV, and a Cup. That’s three very different bodies that are relevant for our OEMs today to create that brand identity for each series.”