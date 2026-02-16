A NASCAR fan seemed to scatter ashes during the final lap of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. A video shows the fan attempting to scatter the ashes during a crash on the final lap.

There are a lot of questions about the incident that likely won’t be answered anytime soon. But what we do know is that Tyler Reddick won the Daytona 500 after surviving two wrecks on the final lap. This is Reddick’s first The Great American Race win, and it’s his first Cup Series race victory since Homestead in October 2024.

The Daytona 500 victory was also big for Reddick’s team, 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan. During Reddick’s post-race press conference on Sunday, he was asked about his reaction to making Jordan happy.

“I definitely didn’t look in the future and know that I’d be driving for Michael Jordan in a Cup car,” Reddick said. “But to be able to have someone like Michael Jordan believe in me enough to want me to drive here, someone like Denny Hamlin to believe in me enough to want me to drive here, and then deliver in these clutch moments like I’ve been able to do over the last couple years 2025 I didn’t, obviously.

But to bounce back from that rough year we had last year and just try and do my best to deliver on the promises that I made to them and vice versa, just to be able to do these great things for Michael, someone who loves racing as much as he does and is passionate about winning as much as I am or Denny is, to be able to come through on those promises and meet those expectations is the type of stuff that you just love to be able to do.”

Reddick was the 25th leader of the Daytona 500, a new record. He got back Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who won the Daytona 50 in 2023. Bubba Wallace, another 23XI driver, have a strong performance on Sunday, as he finished 10th, won the second stage, and led the most laps with 40.