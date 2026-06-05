NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett, father of Dale Jarrett, passes away at 93

The NASCAR community is mourning the loss of one of its most respected figures. NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett, a two-time Cup Series champion and longtime broadcaster, passed away Thursday at the age of 93.

Jarrett’s family announced the news in a statement on Friday shared by RACER’s Kelly Crandall. It revealed that he died peacefully of natural causes at his home in Newton, North Carolina, surrounded by family.

“With profound sadness, the family of NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and radio/tv personality, Ned Jarrett, announces his passing on Thursday, June 4, 2026,” the statement read. “He died peacefully of natural causes at his home in Newton, N.C. with his family by his side.”

The family also reflected on the impact Jarrett had both within NASCAR and beyond: “Our father was a devout Christian and a devoted, loving, family man,” the statement continued. “He was a friend to everyone he met and NASCAR’s oldest living champion. By all accounts, he was a true NASCAR legend.”

Known throughout the sport as “Gentleman Ned” because of his calm demeanor and sportsmanship, Jarrett built a Hall of Fame career behind the wheel. He captured NASCAR Grand National Series championships in 1961 and 1965 and became one of the defining stars of the sport’s early years.

While his accomplishments on the track were remarkable, Jarrett’s influence extended far beyond race day. Following his driving career, he became one of NASCAR’s most recognizable broadcasters, helping bring the sport into living rooms across the country for decades.

NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell paid tribute to Jarrett’s legacy in a statement released on Friday: “Despite his calm demeanor, ‘Gentleman’ Ned Jarrett was as fierce a competitor as NASCAR has ever seen,” O’Donnell said. “His on-track accomplishments speak for themselves with wins and championships across several NASCAR divisions. But it was his off-the-track persona that separated Ned from his peers.”

Moreover, O’Donnell also highlighted Jarrett’s impact as a broadcaster and ambassador for the sport: “He was as kind as his nickname indicated,” O’Donnell said. “And his endearing personality helped him excel in his second career as a broadcaster. Ned was an outstanding ambassador for the sport for more than six decades and he will be dearly missed.”

Alas, Jarrett’s racing legacy continued through his family. He was the father of former drivers Glenn Jarrett and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, who won the 1999 Cup Series championship. Together, Ned and Dale became just the second father-son duo in NASCAR history to win Cup championships, joining Lee and Richard Petty.

In the end, Ned Jarrett was a pioneer, champion and beloved voice of the sport. He leaves behind a legacy that helped shape NASCAR across generations, and the thoughts and prayers of the motorsports world are with his family.