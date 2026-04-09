NASCAR highlights safety over marketing in Cleetus McFarland Talladega decision

When NASCAR made the decision to keep Cleetus McFarland from racing at Talladega at the end of April, it did so with multiple arms of the sport’s governing body involved. Both marketing and competition worked in lock step to make the decision.

That’s important because McFarland is a marketing machine. The social media sensation has a massive following, one that RCR and NASCAR will readily tell you they’re ready to tap into as soon as possible.

It just wasn’t the right time. Not yet.

“It wasn’t just some off-the-cuff decision made in a back room,” NASCAR EVP John Probst told Claire B. Lang on Wednesday.

NASCAR’s reasoning was fairly straightforward. It wants to see Cleetus McFarland race more at this level before jumping onto a dangerous superspeedway.

“It’s not NASCAR saying no. We want to see more first,” Probst explained. “We’d love to see him at Talladega someday, he just won’t be ready for the spring Talladega. So I think when you look back at what we’ve asked other drivers to do, we’re asking him to do something similar and show he’s progressing as we step through that.”

Probst made it clear that he’s a fan of Cleetus McFarland. As are most of the people in the room, making decisions. And while marketing might want him on the track ASAP — Rockingham saw an 11% increase in viewership with McFarland on the track — there’s a tug of war going on at the moment.

“He’s done a great job to this point,” Probst said. “He understands the decisions that we have to make. But I think throughout the course yesterday and all the conversations we had, most of them were competition-focused, not going to lie, for 75% of the day. We talked with a lot of the folks at RCR throughout the day and even a little bit into the evening there.

“There is a fine line to tread sometimes between the entertainment and the sport of racing. And I think that, shoot, we’re all, the folks in R&D, we watch Cleetus’ videos. We like Cleetus. It’s not like it’s us sitting there saying, ‘Oh, we’re out to get Cleetus.’ We’re not. We love Cleetus. We love what he’s done to our sport, or for our sport, and will continue to do.”

That said, there’s work to do still. Even though McFarland described the Talladega decision as “a kick in the nuts,” he seemed willing to embrace the work needed to gain clearance.

Truthfully, there haven’t been many drivers who have taken the route of Cleetus McFarland to break into NASCAR. It’s atypical.

“I think that every driver has had a little bit different path to get there,” Probst said. “But we went back through as part of that, and we just would like to see more of it. Like today, it’s one Truck race and one O’Reilly race. That’s, for somebody like Cleetus, who is gaining, he’s on the steep side of the learning curve, is just something that we just want to see more of it. And we will progress him as fast as we can, but that is also done in a very meaningful way that doesn’t, frankly, get him in a bad situation as well. So we’ll continue to work with him and his team.”

So what exactly must Cleetus McFarland do to be fully cleared to race in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series? Lang asked if avoiding a certain number of spins in a given race might be a factor.

Probst said it was not. There’s no exact formula, he said.

“Getting into the specifics of this and that, that’s really hard to do,” Probst said. “A lot of folks always say, ‘Give me the recipe,’ but unfortunately the recipe is a little bit different just depending on kind of the background of the driver as we progress them through. We’ll do it as prudent and as safely as we can.”