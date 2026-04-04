NASCAR hits Cleetus McFarland with penalty during O'Reilly debut at Rockingham

Cleetus McFarland was struggling toward the back of the pack for much of his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut at Rockingham. Then things went from bad to worse with a speeding penalty.

McFarland was tagged with the penalty early in Stage 3, sending him to the back of the pack. He was running about 30th at the time.

The miscue comes at an interesting time in Cleetus McFarland’s racing career. He has quickly gained traction after getting a few rides, in part due to his immense social media fame.

But McFarland announced early last month he had reached a deal with Richard Childress Racing to compete in the NOAPS on a part-time basis. He revealed the news in a social media post, expressing excitement about joining one of NASCAR’s most established organizations while continuing to build experience behind the wheel.

“Guys… I can’t believe I get to say this, but I’m officially a driver at Richard Childress Racing for the Oreilly’s Series,” Cleetus McFarland wrote. “This is a part time deal (3 races a year right now) but hopefully it grows into something bigger. They called me and basically said we want to make you a better driver and give you an opportunity to grow in this sport…. To which I said HELL YEAH BROTHER.”

McFarland added that Tommy’s Express Car Wash will serve as his primary sponsorship partner for the duration of his two-year agreement: “My sponsorship partner is with Tommy’s Express Car Wash for the duration of my two year contract,” he continued. “I’m so jacked, feel so lucky. Cannot wait to work with this incredible team! Be like Biff!!!”

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic added that Cleetus McFarland’s first race would be at Rockingham. The announcement came shortly after McFarland made his NASCAR Truck Series debut in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The Daytona race ended quickly for the social media personality, however, as he lost control exiting Turn 4 and crashed just six laps into the event, finishing last in the 37-truck field. Despite the early exit, the debut still marked a significant milestone for McFarland, who boasts more than four million subscribers on YouTube and has built a massive following through automotive and racing content.

On3’s Steve Samra also contributed to this report.