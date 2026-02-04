NASCAR hits Michael McDowell with penalty in LCQ, banishes him to rear
Michael McDowell was penalized for jumping the start of Wednesday’s Last Chance Qualifier at Bowman Gray Stadium. McDowell was made to go to the back of the field after the first caution came just six laps into the 75-lap heat.
The Spire Motorsports driver started on the front row alongside Josh Berry, the pole-sitter for the LCQ. Berry, the control car for the start, appeared to be beaten by McDowell to the restart zone. NASCAR saw it that way and handed a massive penalty to McDowell. Berry was pleased NASCAR called the penalty on McDowell.
“He just nosed out in front of me and went,” Berry said.
McDowell, meanwhile, disagreed with the penalty. He felt he embarrassed Berry and paid a price for it.
“It was ridiculous. We were side by side into 1,” McDowell said, via Matt Weaver of Motorsport. “We embarrassed them and that’s why we’re getting penalized.”
This story is developing…