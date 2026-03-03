NASCAR hits Ross Chastain No. 1 team with penalty after COTA, issues suspensions

NASCAR has issued its penalties from the weekend at COTA, and Ross Chastain finds himself on the disciplinary list. He lost a tire late in the Cup Series race.

For that, NASCAR has suspended crew members Josh Appleby and Kenneth Pozega from the next two points events, through Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 15. There were no other penalties stemming from the weekend at COTA.

It’s been a bit of a rough start for Ross Chastain so far in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026. He finished in third at Atlanta Motor Speedway but finished 20th at Daytona and 35th this past weekend at COTA.

As a result, Chastain sits just 20th in the points standings. That said, everyone is trailing Tyler Reddick by a wide margin right now, courtesy of his historic feat notching the first three wins of the season.

If anything, the action has been just as interesting for Ross Chastain at the lower levels of NASCAR than in the Cup Series. He had a notable interaction with Austin Hill late at Atlanta in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series that drew scrutiny from many in the sport.

Ross Chastain dumps Austin Hill at Atlanta

“That’s just the things he does” are the words Austin Hill used to describe Ross Chastain dumping him in Turn 3 on the final lap of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Atlanta. Hill got wrecked and it cost him a second consecutive win to begin the 2026 season.

To Ryan Blaney, however, it was nothing more than a racing deal. He understood why Hill would be upset, but didn’t fault Chastain for getting a run and trying to do something with it.

“At the end of that race, I don’t blame either of them for doing what they did. Austin has to throw the block and Ross is gonna take the run,” Blaney said on Door Bumper Clear. “It’s just part of it and it kind of accumulated at this late run that came from Ross because it took him a long time to get there. If that run comes halfway down the backstretch, you don’t see that. But, he just came into [Turn] 3 and Ross is like, ‘Well, I gotta take this somewhere.’ And Austin is like, ‘Well, I gotta protect.’

“Just two guys that came together. That’s part of that racing.”

The situation between Chastain and Hill opened up the door for Sheldon Creed, who went on to win his first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. Hill, who has a history of making similar moves to what Chastain did to him, wasn’t happy, though he said he “couldn’t care less to talk to Ross Chastain” after the race. You can view the final bit of action in the NOAPS race at Atlanta below.

SHELDON CREED IS A WINNER IN THE NASCAR O'REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES! pic.twitter.com/dt5ReFaVEM — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts (@NASCAROReillyAP) February 22, 2026

On3’s Nick Geddes also contributed to this report.