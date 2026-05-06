NASCAR hits Ryan Preece with penalty following incident with Ty Gibbs during Cup Series at Texas

After an incident with Ty Gibbs during last week’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas, Ryan Preece has been hit with penalties. Tensions were high between the two drivers after Preece set Gibbs spinning into the outside wall.

Preece was penalized 25 points and received a $50,000 fine, NASCAR announced Tuesday. The penalties came under Sections 4.3 and 4.4.A of the rule book, which list the member conduct guidelines. One of the potential punishable offenses is, “wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from competition as a result.”

As a result of the 25-point deduction, Preece fell one spot in the points standings. He is now at 13th and still has a 38-point cushion for The Chase.

During the 101st lap of the Würth 400, Preece appeared to hit Gibbs’ back bumper, which sent him spinning. That knocked Gibbs out of the race, but Preece said he did not hit the No. 54 car.

Prior to the incident, Preece went on an expletive-laden rant over the radio, which quickly went viral on social media. Gibbs reposted it afterward and said, “Hmm, atleast [sic] he is honest.”

During an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Preece further explained the incident. He acknowledged a “short fuse” with Gibbs while also noting he also could have cut him a bit of a break.

“For me it was more along the lines of he almost, or pretty much, was very close clear getting into (Turn) 3. And I could lift,” Preece said. “But I didn’t. I was right there and I felt like he came down and I was not going to cut him a break because in the past him and I have had problems.

“So I’ve got a little bit of a short fuse with him and I with how we’re racing. And that was just one of those situations that — could I cut him a break? Probably could have. But I didn’t.”

For Ryan Preece, Gibbs just isn’t a driver who has earned the benefit of the doubt with him. So until the two learn to race each other more cordially, expect some friction on the track.

“Basically the decisions you make on the racetrack, people are going to make their decisions back,” Preece said. “That’s the way racing is. That’s no different than what it’s been, or what it is, from what you see at your local racetracks of people there or regionally or whatever is. It’s been around for as long as time, and that’s kind of like an unwritten code that’s an unspoken thing.”

Thomas Goldkamp contributed.