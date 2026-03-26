NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott will compete in the IROC race as part of the Heritage Invitational on Friday, April 10. The race will take place at the Ten Tenths Motor Club in Concord, N.C.

Elliott was previously named celebrant for the Heritage Invitational. He now joins a lineup with includes NASCAR legends such as Jeff Gordon and Kurt Busch.

“Bill may have stepped away from full-time NASCAR racing in 2003, but he has remained a constant figure in motorsports and his competitive drive hasn’t wavered,” said Ray Evernham, executive director of the Heritage Invitational and co-owner of IROC. “What a treat that fans will once again have the chance to see Awesome Bill strap in and put on a helmet alongside an absolutely incredible list of competitors as part of next month’s event.”

NEWS | NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott joins a star-studded lineup of racing legends for @irocofficial at the Heritage Invitational.



READ MORE 📰: https://t.co/2QG8LMVgyi pic.twitter.com/ftO8AdzKuo — Ten Tenths Motor Club (@TenTenthsMC) March 26, 2026

Bill Elliott set for another motorsports start

Elliott made his return to motorsports last month in the SVRA Vintage races at Sebring International Raceway. He had last been behind the wheel of a race car in the now defunct Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) in 2022. Elliott drove his son Chase Elliott‘s No. 9 Red Bull Pro Cup car to victory at Sebring.

The 70-year-old made a name for himself in NASCAR, becoming one of the most decorated drivers in the history of the Cup Series. In each season from 1983 to 1990, a time in which he drove the No. 9 Ford for Melling Racing, Elliott finished sixth or better in the points standings. Elliott won his first and only Cup championship in 1988.

Elliott took the checkered flag in the Daytona 500 in 1985 and again in 1987. He is one of 13 drivers with multiple wins in the Great American Race. With 49 victories in Cup, Elliott is 19th on the all-time wins list.

He was also the most popular driver in the sport throughout the majority of his career. Elliott was a 16-time winner of the Most Popular Driver award (1984-1988, 1991-2000, 2002). Chase Elliott has won the award eight years running.