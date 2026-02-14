NASCAR insider addresses massive 'question mark' hanging over RFK after Brad Keselowski injury

As the new season begins, RFK Racing enters the year facing a major unknown in the health and performance of team co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski. On the most recent episode of The Teardown, veteran journalist Jeff Gluck stated his belief that Keselowski’s offseason leg injury looms large over the organization’s outlook.

“You have a big question mark immediately hanging over the team,” Gluck said, pointing to the fractured femur Keselowski suffered in December after slipping while exiting a vehicle at a ski resort.

The injury left the 2012 Cup Series champion unable to walk for a period and required extensive rehabilitation. In turn, it’s raising concerns about how it might affect his endurance and consistency across a full schedule.

Gluck acknowledged Keselowski’s resilience, as he rebounded from a slow start last year to finish 16th in season-long points. But still, he hesitated to project a postseason berth.

“I just don’t know what this injury is going to do,” Gluck said, adding he currently has teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece making the playoffs, while leaving Keselowski out.

Despite the uncertainty, Keselowski has been medically cleared following an on-track test in Charlotte, paving the way for his return at the Daytona 500: “Getting cleared was a huge moment for me,” Keselowski told Bob Pockrass. “You put in the work, you trust the process, but until you hear that final ‘yes,’ nothing is guaranteed.”

He skipped the preseason Clash at Bowman Gray to focus on recovery, explaining a rushed comeback would have been irresponsible: “I didn’t want to rush back,” Keselowski said. “If rehab went perfectly, we’d barely have time to test. That seemed super foolish.”

Alas, the veteran has described his recovery as ongoing but encouraging: “I’m not great, but I’m good,” he said earlier. “I had a major injury… I’m now made of titanium in my leg.”

Moreover, Keselowski enters the season seeking a rebound after a winless 2025 campaign and missing the playoffs. His last victory came in May 2024 at Darlington, and he now aims to capture his first Harley J. Earl Trophy in the Great American Race.

For RFK Racing, the stakes extend beyond one driver. Keselowski’s performance level could define the team’s competitive ceiling in 2026.

If he returns at full strength, RFK gains a proven contender and veteran leader. If limitations linger, the organization may lean heavily on Buescher and Preece to carry playoff hopes.

Either way, Keselowski’s recovery instantly becomes one of the season’s most important storylines, and a defining variable for RFK’s championship aspirations. We’ll see how he looks this weekend.