NASCAR insider believes Spire Motorsports is ready to 'punch through' amid hot start in 2026

In taking a quick look at the NASCAR Cup Series standings, you’ll notice all three Spire Motorsports drivers in the top 10 after three races. It wouldn’t be foolish to say Spire has been the most consistent team outside of 23XI Racing to begin the 2026 season.

Spire is on the ascent, though is still looking for its first Cup victory since their first in 2019 at Daytona International Speedway. Right now, it feels as if any one of Daniel Suárez, Michael McDowell or Carson Hocevar could get to Victory Lane in the near future. Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic said that Spire is a team on the cusp of a breakthrough.

“They keep putting themselves in these moments and opportunities to get close, and McDowell said it after the race, ‘We’re there, but we’re not quite.’ But they’re doing it and that’s the thing. You look at the standings, and Hocevar’s in the mix, McDowell’s in the mix… and Suárez,” Bianchi said on The Teardown.

“This is a really good start for this organization because we talked so much about Spire these last few years of ‘They’re building, they hired this person, they hired this person, oh, man, look who they got now.’ They’re doing all that, and they’re investing.”

Spire Motorsports getting closer to a breakthrough in NASCAR Cup Series

Spire has come close to picking up a win in each race this season. McDowell was out front taking the white flag in the Daytona 500 before wrecking. Both Hocevar and Suárez finished inside the top five at Atlanta. Then came this past Sunday’s race at COTA, in which McDowell led five laps but didn’t have quite enough to challenge Tyler Reddick. He finished fifth.

Spire will certainly be pleased with the results thus far. But given the investment they’ve made over the last few years, they expect wins to follow. They’re not content merely being competitive.

“At some point, rubber has to meet the road and you got to produce results,” Bianchi said. “They’re starting to get to that point where they’re starting to get those results. You can feel it with the team, too. They know they’re close, and they know they’re about ready to punch through. It’s a combination of frustration and almost just ready to do it.

“They’re just there on that bubble ready to do it. It feels like McDowell could do it any week. It certainly feels like Hocevar could do it any week.”