NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass selects driver that benefits most from Chase format, Kevin Harvick responds

The 2026 NASCAR season is officially upon us. And there will be a new championship format this year, with the Chase returning in a 10-race format at year’s end. Who stands the benefit the most from the new format? How about Ryan Blaney?

That was the answer of FOX Sports analyst Bob Pockrass when asked on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour. He even looked for a reason not to pick Blaney but couldn’t help it in the end.

“I’m going to say Ryan Blaney, because I do think he’s consistent and I think that this system, I mean granted we had talked about the Penske cars just kind of being able to make it through each round and go into Phoenix and being strong,” Pockrass said. “But I do think the consistency part helps Blaney. Going to Homestead for the final if you really need to perform there, I think you’re going to look at (Kyle) Larson and (Tyler) Reddick.”

In 12 years in the NASCAR Cup Series, Ryan Blaney has won 17 races. He also won the 2023 Cup Series championship.

He’s as good a racer as there is in the field, in part because he’s so consistent. Blaney has finished in the top 10 in the field in each of the last seven seasons.

On top of his Cup Series championship in 2023, Ryan Blaney finished as the runner-up in 2024. He’ll be aiming to produce that kind of a season again, and the new championship format could really benefit him.

Kevin Harvick agreed with Pockrass on that front. He added some additional insight as to why he believes that to be the case with Ryan Blaney.

“Really when you look at Penske in general, (Joey) Logano didn’t win as many races as we expect him to win,” Harvick said. “But they still grind it out and are able to get good finishes out of it. Those guys are so experienced over there from the 22 and the 12, to be able to put themselves and be able to get those days that are hard.

“Those are the days that matter. The wins are days that usually go pretty smooth, and sometimes you sneak them out and get a surprise win. But it’s the days when you go from 20th to 10th, or 20th to eighth and get those finishes that you don’t feel like you deserved on that particular day with the performance of your car. But we’ll see.”