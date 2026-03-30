NASCAR insider casts doubt on Kyle Busch improvement after 'miserable day' at Martinsville

Kyle Busch’s frustrating start to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season hit another low point Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. After entering the race still searching for his first top-10 finish of the year, the Richard Childress Racing driver endured yet another difficult outing in the Cook Out 400.

During the latest episode of The Teardown, Jordan Bianchi didn’t hold back when assessing Busch’s current form: “Kyle Busch had a miserable day again. It’s not good,” Bianchi said. “I looked at the numbers, this is the longest Kyle Busch has gone without a top ten finish in his career. It’s just not good, and it just doesn’t seem like it’s going to get better.”

The issues started early and never really let up for Busch. After qualifying 34th, he already faced an uphill battle on a tight Martinsville short track where track position is everything. His concerns from Saturday proved accurate, as he noted he would likely need an early caution to help manage tire wear, one that never came.

Instead, Busch went a lap down by Lap 46, voicing his frustration over the radio as his No. 8 Chevrolet struggled with balance: “More rear brake, give me f*cking drive off. Let me drive the g**damn car,” Busch said during the race.

Things only got worse during green-flag pit stops around Lap 87. In heavy traffic on pit road, Busch’s crew lost control of a right-front tire as he exited his stall. The tire rolled into Connor Zilisch’s No. 88 car, resulting in an uncontrolled tire penalty that sent Busch to the rear of the field.

While both cars avoided significant damage, the penalty effectively ended any chance Busch had of recovering. On a track like Martinsville, where passing is limited and track position is critical, the setback proved too much to overcome.

Busch ultimately finished 24th, extending a troubling stretch that now includes a 100-race winless streak dating back to June 2023. He also remains outside the top 20 in the standings, sitting back in the pack as the season continues to slip away.

For a driver of Busch’s caliber, the struggles are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. And as Bianchi pointed out, there’s little right now to suggest a turnaround is imminent.