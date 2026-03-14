NASCAR insider laments early end to 'special' day for Anthony Alfredo relieving Alex Bowman at Phoenix

A rare opportunity in the NASCAR Cup Series nearly turned into a career-defining moment for Anthony Alfredo. Before a late-race incident brought the run to an abrupt end.

Alfredo stepped into the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 car at Phoenix Raceway after their regular driver Alex Bowman was unable to compete. While the substitute driver’s day ultimately ended in a crash, insiders believe Alfredo was on track for a potential breakout performance.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Teardown, Jeff Gluck said Alfredo’s climb through the field had quietly become one of the race’s most compelling storylines: “I would like to talk about Anthony Alfredo real quick,” Gluck said. “He was lapped in stage one. … They took a two-tire call, they got track position, and they worked their way up.”

The strategy call helped Alfredo steadily improve his position as the race unfolded. By the time the decisive restart arrived, he had worked his way into the top 10.

“When Anthony Alfredo got wrecked, he was running seventh,” Gluck said. “They were on the same tire strategy, and they had a set of fresh tires lying on the pits.”

For a driver trying to reestablish himself in the Cup Series, the situation carried enormous potential: “To me, it’s like, ‘Man, that could have been a special day,’” Gluck added. “

“You get Anthony Alfredo in that car and you’re thinking, just run all the laps, finish top 20 or top 25. But he was in a position where he was going to have a shot at a top 10.”

Instead, Alfredo’s race ended when an incident involving Joey Logano and Ross Chastain triggered a crash during a restart: “He was just on the high side on a restart and got cleaned out,” Gluck said. “What a shame for him to lose that opportunity.”

Moreover, co-host Jordan Bianchi added some insight into how strong substitute performances have historically helped drivers secure future Cup opportunities: “It’s a potential career-making day,” Bianchi said. “We’ve seen it with other drivers when they get these opportunities.”

Bianchi pointed to Carson Hocevar as an example, recalling when the young driver impressed in a fill-in performance at World Wide Technology Raceway while driving for Spire Motorsports.

“He hops in that No. 7 car at Spire and has a great weekend,” Bianchi explained. “Now they didn’t get the finish because of a brake failure, but regardless he impressed, and he was in the Cup Series the following year.”

For Alfredo, the opportunity at Phoenix represented a chance to showcase growth since his previous full-time Cup run with Front Row Motorsports. According to Bianchi, Alfredo’s reputation in the NASCAR garage has continued to improve thanks to his work ethic and commitment behind the scenes.

“You talk to people in the garage, he has talent,” Bianchi said. “He works really hard, and he got this opportunity at Hendrick because he works really hard.”

Crew chiefs and team members within the organization have also taken notice: “I talked to the crew chiefs, and they love him,” Bianchi added. “They think the world of him and how he helps that organization become better.”

All wasn’t lost at least. While the result didn’t reflect the potential of the day, Bianchi believes Alfredo’s performance still made an impression on those watching closely.

“We would have liked to see that end better,” Bianchi concluded. “But the fact that he was able to turn the day around is still going to resonate with people, and people who matter are going to recognize.”