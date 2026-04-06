NASCAR insider makes bold prediction for Alex Bowman replacement driver at Bristol amid vertigo absence

A NASCAR insider believes that Alex Bowman’s replacement driver will have a big day at the Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports went to social media on Monday to respond to a fan asking if Justin Allgaier will replace in the Bristol race. That’s when the insider made a bold prediction for Allgaier in the upcoming race.

“Justin Allgaier, as announced a few weeks ago, is in for Bowman at Bristol, which is one of Allgaier’s best tracks,” Pockrass wrote. “I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Allgaier finishes top-10 and even challenges the leaders. Bowman won a pole there last year. Granted more (horsepower) and new tire.”

The last time Allgaier competed in a Cup Series race at Bristol was in 2016, and he finished 40th. However, he earned a P8 finish in the April 2015 race and has won multiple O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races at the track.

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This year, Allgaier has competed in four Cup Series races, and his best finish is 22nd at Martinsville on Mar. 29. He drove the No. 40 Chevrolet in the Daytona 500 for JR Motorsports and drove the No. 48 in the last three Cup races for Alex Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports.

Along with his work in the Cup Series, Allgaier is having a very strong start in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season. In eight races, Allgaier has earned three victories, seven top-10 finishes, and six top-five finishes. The 39-year-old is currently in first place in the O’Reilly standings with 422 points. He won the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship in 2024 (known as the Xfinity Series at the time).

Bowman has missed the last four races due to vertigo. He exited the COTA race early on Mar. 1, and Myatt Snider was called in to finish the race. Anthony Alfredo filled in for Bowman at Phoenix, and Allgaier took over in the next three races. Pockrass said that Bowman’s status for the Kansas race won’t be announced later this week or earlier this week.