NASCAR insider makes bold prediction on Ty Gibbs' 2026 season

Ty Gibbs remains one of the most polarizing talents in the NASCAR Cup Series. As the 2026 season approaches, insiders and fans alike are split on whether a true breakthrough is imminent, or if lingering question marks could resurface.

On the latest episode of The Teardown, Jeff Gluck delivered a confident projection for Gibbs. He argued the underlying numbers from last season point toward a playoff return.

Despite what Gluck described as a “miserable” first half of 2025, Gibbs quietly clawed his way back into relevance. Now, Gluck is big on Gibbs.

“Ty Gibbs last year had a horrible start,” Gluck stated. “But when you look at the season-long points, where he actually stacked up, he was 15th.”

That context, Gluck argued, often got lost in the weekly results and his playoff narrative. Gibbs’ slow start forced him into desperation mode, but the recovery showed resilience and growth. For Gluck, the takeaway is simple, as he believes a repeat of that early-season chaos is unlikely.

“I don’t see how he misses the playoffs,” Gluck explained. “He’s a good driver. He’s in one of the best teams. To me, he’s in.”

Alas, Gluck believes Gibbs’ combination of talent and equipment now makes him a near-lock to advance. Especially if the season begins with more stability than it did in 2025.

However, Jordan Bianchi was more cautious. He noted that Gibbs’ 2025 campaign also revealed an inconsistency that can’t be ignored.

There were flashes of elite performance, like finishing second at Chicago, seventh at Sonoma, gaining a top five at Dover and a strong showing against Shane van Gisbergen in Mexico City before strategy unraveled. But those moments were often followed by quiet stretches.

“There are times when they look like they’re about to pop off and win a bunch of races,” Bianchi said. “And then there are times when they just disappear.”

Continuing, Bianchi pointed to the influence of former competition director Chris Gabehart, whose involvement played a key role in Gibbs’ turnaround. Gabehart’s impact extended beyond race day decisions, helping Gibbs reset mentally and work through adversity. An area that had previously challenged the young driver.

With Gabehart no longer in that role, Bianchi said the margin for error has shrunk. While Joe Gibbs Racing remains one of the strongest organizations in the garage, the safety net Gibbs leaned on last season isn’t guaranteed to be there again.

“If we’re talking about a big-name driver who could miss the playoffs,” Bianchi predicted, “he has to be it.”

The pressure point remains the same regardless, and for Gibbs? That’s winning. He still hasn’t broken through for his first Cup Series victory, and that reality continues to loom as expectations rise.

“How does he handle the pressure of, ‘When are you going to win a race?’” Bianchi asked. “Because that still hasn’t happened.”

For Gibbs, 2026 is shaping up to be a defining season. His talent is unquestionable. Couple that with elite equipment? The excuses are thinning.

Whether he validates Gluck’s confidence or proves Bianchi’s concerns correct hinges on how quickly he can turn potential into results. Time will tell, but it all begins this weekend at Daytona.