NASCAR insider makes bold Shane van Gisbergen prediction for 2026 Cup Series season

Shane van Gisbergen’s full-time NASCAR Cup Series career remains one of the more interesting storylines heading into 2026. At least one insider believes the New Zealander will do just enough to reach the playoffs, despite the win-and-you’re-in format going the way of the dinosaur.

On a recent episode of The Teardown, Jordan Bianchi laid out a detailed case for why van Gisbergen ultimately finds his way into the postseason field, even if it comes down to the wire. While Bianchi stopped short of calling it a comfortable path, he believes SVG’s elite road-course prowess, combined with incremental gains on ovals, will be enough to carry him over the line.

“I think SVG does get in the playoffs,” Bianchi said, pointing to NASCAR’s points structure and the emphasis on wins. Van Gisbergen has already established himself as arguably the most dominant road-course racer the Cup Series has seen, and Bianchi believes those potential victories, and the bonus points that come with them, will be critical.

Still, the expectation isn’t that van Gisbergen will continue winning at an unsustainable clip. Bianchi acknowledged that projecting repeated dominance may be unfair, particularly with the arrival of rising talents like his teammate Connor Zilisch, who could begin to cut into SVG’s road-course advantage.

Even so, van Gisbergen’s ability to consistently run near the front on those layouts remains a major differentiator.

“He is really, really good on these road courses,” Bianchi added. “He is going to win road course races, and those bonus points are going to go a long way.”

Where the prediction becomes more nuanced is on ovals. They’ve long been viewed as the biggest hurdle for van Gisbergen at the Cup level.

After completing his first full season on NASCAR’s oval-heavy schedule, Bianchi believes the experience alone will produce noticeable gains. The expectation isn’t brilliance every week, but rather steady improvement.

“He doesn’t need to be brilliant every week,” Bianchi added. “He just needs to be good enough on the ovals to raise up the point standings a little bit.”

That marginal improvement, paired with strong road-course results, could be enough to offset the inevitable points gap van Gisbergen faces compared to more traditional oval specialists. Even finishing near the front, not just winning, on road courses could prove decisive.

Moreover, Bianchi was clear that the margin will likely be thin. He predicted van Gisbergen could enter the playoffs as the No. 16 seed, with the final spot potentially coming down to the second Daytona race.

He also admitted the decision wasn’t easy, saying he went back and forth between van Gisbergen and Ryan Preece before making his pick. Ultimately, Bianchi sided with SVG’s proven ability to adapt and win at the Cup level.

“Do I think he’s going to get in comfortably? No,” Bianchi said. “But I do think he gets in.”

If that prediction holds, van Gisbergen’s 2026 season may not be defined by dominance, but by timely excellence where it matters most. That could be enough to get him a chance to race for a championship.