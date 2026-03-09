NASCAR insider makes case for 'continued evolution' of Ryan Blaney after Phoenix win

Ryan Blaney’s victory at Phoenix Raceway didn’t just add another trophy to his résumé. According to one NASCAR insider, it also served as the latest example of how far the Team Penske driver has come over the course of his career.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Teardown, Jeff Gluck pointed to Blaney’s performance and his demeanor during the race as evidence that the former Cup Series champion continues to evolve into one of the sport’s most complete drivers.

“Ryan Blaney really wanted to deliver that. Not a surprise that he did, of course, given his Phoenix dominance,” Gluck stated. “I think you’re seeing a continued evolution of Ryan Blaney. You know, you look at the way that we look at the analytics, He’s, if not the best passer in the series, one of the best passers in the series.”

Phoenix has long rewarded drivers who can find creative ways to move through the field, and Blaney showcased that ability once again. The oval often requires drivers to search for different lanes and grooves to generate passing opportunities. That’s something Gluck believes Blaney excels at.

“Well, this is a place where you need to find those lanes and those grooves and try to figure out how to make your car work to do that,” Gluck explained.

But the race also highlighted another area where Blaney appears to have grown, as he kept his composure. Earlier in his career, the No. 12 driver was known for his emotional radio chatter during tense moments in races. That wasn’t the case on Sunday, even when adversity struck.

“We also saw evolution in that, like, ‘Hey, this is a guy who we know gets frustrated inside the car,’ right?” Gluck added. “We all hear it. He doesn’t think that he is more vocal on the radio than other drivers. He says they all do it. But, you know, if you listen to Ryan Blaney, he is probably the most vocal one. Sorry, Ryan.”

Instead of letting frustration take over, Blaney remained calm after dealing with issues during the race, including a loose wheel: “Today, so he gets that loose wheel, right? What’s he saying? He’s saying, ‘You know what, guys, don’t worry about it. Long race, we’ve got this.’ No problem, right?” Gluck explained.

Even when problems persisted, Blaney maintained his composure and focused on executing the rest of the race: “He had the presence to say, ‘Long way to go. I’ve got a fast car. I’m going to do this. I know how to do this,’” Gluck added.

That confidence and patience mark a stark contrast from the early years of Blaney’s Cup career, when he was often labeled as a talented driver who struggled to close out races: “Remember, this is a guy in his first few years, where he was winning like one race a year, ‘This guy just can’t close it out,’” Gluck said.

“Now I think he’s just such a more well-rounded, mature driver. You really see why he’s one of the best in the series.”